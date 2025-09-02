Prampram chief demands permanent solution to water crisis during Homowo festival

The traditional leader of Prampram has called on government to permanently address the area’s chronic water shortage, which left most parts of the town without supply during last week’s Homowo celebrations.

Nene Tetteh Wakah III made the appeal during a colorful durbar that marked the end of weeklong festivities in the traditional area. The event drew traditional and religious leaders, business people, and residents who gathered despite the ongoing water difficulties.

The chief expressed frustration that previous government interventions, including water tanker supplies to some neighborhoods, have failed to provide lasting relief. The timing proved particularly embarrassing as most of Prampram remained dry throughout the cultural celebrations.

“These are not luxuries, they are basic necessities of life,” Nene Tetteh Wakah III told the gathering, emphasizing the urgent need for action on water and sanitation infrastructure.

Beyond the water crisis, the traditional leader used the occasion to call for unity among local communities. He encouraged Prampram’s two traditional areas and neighboring Shai Osudoku to work together for regional development.

The four sub-divisional leaders present renewed their commitment to the stool and urged their followers to collaborate for the town’s growth. Nene Wakah III stressed the importance of household leadership and maintaining hope for the future.

Regional Minister Linda Ocloo attended the durbar alongside local MP Sam George and other government officials, providing an opportunity for direct dialogue about the community’s infrastructure needs.

The water shortage in Prampram reflects broader challenges facing many Ghanaian communities, where aging infrastructure and rapid population growth have outpaced utility development. Residents often rely on private water vendors or travel significant distances to access clean water.

The chief’s public appeal during such a significant cultural event highlights the severity of the situation and the community’s growing impatience with temporary solutions.