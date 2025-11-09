PPP’s Divine Nkrumah Exposes NPP Over $4.5 Million African Games Scandal — Accuses Them of Thievery, Stealing, and Corruption

Director of Operations for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah, has launched a fierce attack on the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing the party of engaging in massive corruption, thievery, and stealing during the organization of the 13th African Games hosted in Ghana.

According to Divine Nkrumah, the NPP government recklessly spent $4.5 million on media accreditation alone, a revelation he described as one of the clearest signs of state capture and financial mismanagement under the party’s leadership.

He stated that the alleged spending was “an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians” and proof that corruption was deeply entrenched in the NPP’s administration.

“We should thank God that Ghanaians voted against the NPP. Their defeat has become a blessing because it’s now exposing the level of stealing, thievery, and corruption that happened under their watch,” Divine Nkrumah said.