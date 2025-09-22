Power Victory Chapel Rebrands As Impact City Church After 20 Years Of Ministry

Power Victory Chapel has officially rebranded as impact City Church, marking a new season in its 20-year journey of ministry. The announcement was made by the General Overseer, Apostle Josiah Aubin Jnr, who described the change as a God-inspired step into greater relevance.

“This is more than a name change; it’s a prophetic declaration of who we are and what God has called us to do,” Apostle Aubin said. He noted that the transition does not erase the history of the church but builds on two decades of grace, growth, and victory.

The General Overseer also emphasized, the new name does not alter the church’s vision and mission but positions it to walk more fully in God’s purpose. “A new name. A fresh identity. The same God-given mandate,” he affirmed.

The church’s new motto, “The City on a Hill,” is inspired by Matthew 5:14: “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden.” Apostle Aubin explains, further strengthens the vision to raise a people transformed by Christ’s power to make an impact in families, communities, and nations.

Impact City Church also unveiled a new logo featuring four unequal squares connected by the cross of Jesus Christ. The design symbolizes the four ends of the world referenced in Isaiah 11:12 and reflects the continuing impact of Christ’s death and resurrection throughout the world, of which the ministry sees itself as a partaker.

From humble beginnings as a small gathering of believers, the church has grown into a thriving family of faith. Two decades on, impact City Church looks ahead with renewed identity, ready to embrace a future of greater glory.

HISTORY OF THE CHURCH

The journey of Power Victory Chapel began with a life-altering experience; the birth of a son under dire circumstances. When Rev. Josiah Aubin Sr’s wife, went into labor, they were met with closed doors and unavailable beds at multiple major hospitals. Shaken by this ordeal, Rev. Aubin began seeking God more earnestly. He found himself at Adumfa Prayer Camp, where he had an encounter with the Holy Spirit and gave his life to Christ. He started worshipping with the Church of Pentecost at Laterbiokorshie and served faithfully, first, as a Sunday school teacher and later as a deacon.

During this period, Rev. Aubin began hosting prayer meetings, and it became evident that God was using him mightily. He received a divine instruction to leave his church and begin a new ministry. Though hesitant, he was encouraged by his wife Rev Veronica Aubin and given express consent by his District Pastor, he began worshipping at Living Streams Ministries, under Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei, who became his spiritual father. With continued encouragement, he took the bold step of launching his own ministry.

In July 2005, Power Victory Chapel was born.

In February 2008, the church held its first ordination ceremony, and services continued at the Dunamis Temple in Mamprobi, Banana Inn.

In July 2011, Apostle Josiah Aubin Jr. was ordained, alongside four other pastors. The church expanded its reach and began to impact lives on a larger scale. Its most prominent global event, “Season of Power,” and the annual 31st Night Passover Services became staples in the ministry’s calendar.

In July 2021, the visionary and founder was called to glory, marking the end of an era but the beginning of a new chapter.

The mantle was passed on to the Church’s General Secretary Apostle Josiah Aubin Jr. He was officially invested as the church’s General overseer in December, 2021.

Under his leadership, Power Victory Chapel has continued its mission of transformation and greater IMPACT.

The new name impact city church now carries the identity of this mandate.