Power Victory Chapel Becomes Impact City Church

Power Victory Chapel has officially rebranded as Impact City Church, culminating a 20-year ministry journey under new leadership following the death of its founder three years ago.

General Overseer Apostle Josiah Aubin Jr announced the transformation as a prophetic declaration rather than merely a cosmetic change. The younger Aubin, who inherited leadership from his late father Rev. Josiah Aubin Sr in December 2021, described the rebrand as positioning the church for greater relevance while honoring its foundational history.

The church adopted “The City on a Hill” as its new motto, drawing inspiration from Matthew 5:14’s declaration that believers are “the light of the world” whose influence cannot be hidden. This biblical reference reinforces the ministry’s vision to develop transformed believers who impact families, communities, and nations.

Impact City Church unveiled a distinctive logo featuring four unequal squares connected by Christ’s cross. The design symbolizes the four corners of the earth referenced in Isaiah 11:12, representing the ministry’s global aspirations through Christ’s continuing influence.

The rebrand represents the culmination of leadership transition that began when founder Rev. Josiah Aubin Sr passed away in July 2021. His son, previously serving as General Secretary, was formally invested as General Overseer five months later, marking the second generation’s assumption of ministry leadership.

The church’s origins trace to personal crisis when Rev. Aubin Sr faced hospital rejections during his wife’s labor. This traumatic experience drove him to seek God more earnestly at Adumfa Prayer Camp, where he encountered the Holy Spirit and committed his life to Christ.

Initially worshipping with the Church of Pentecost at Laterbiokorshie, Rev. Aubin Sr served as Sunday school teacher and deacon before hosting prayer meetings that demonstrated his growing spiritual influence. Despite initial reluctance, he received divine instruction to establish independent ministry, supported by his wife Rev. Veronica Aubin and blessed by his District Pastor.

Rev. Aubin Sr found mentorship under Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei at Living Streams Ministries before launching Power Victory Chapel in July 2005. The ministry conducted its first ordination ceremony in February 2008 and operated from the Dunamis Temple in Mamprobi’s Banana Inn area.

The church experienced significant expansion in July 2011 when Apostle Josiah Aubin Jr was ordained alongside four other pastors. This period marked broader ministry impact and the establishment of signature events including the global “Season of Power” conference and annual December 31st Passover Services.

Under current leadership, the ministry has maintained its transformation focus while embracing the Impact City Church identity. The rebrand signals continuity with founding vision while positioning for future growth under second-generation leadership.

The transition reflects broader patterns in Ghanaian Christianity where established ministries navigate succession while maintaining spiritual heritage. Impact City Church’s evolution demonstrates how religious organizations balance tradition with contemporary relevance.

From humble beginnings as a small believers’ gathering to a thriving faith community, the ministry’s two-decade journey illustrates growth through crisis, divine guidance, and generational transition. The rebrand represents not abandonment of history but strategic positioning for expanded influence.

The church’s story resonates with many Ghanaian religious movements that emerged from personal spiritual encounters and developed into significant ministries. Rev. Aubin Sr’s journey from hospital crisis to ministry founding exemplifies faith-based responses to life challenges.

Impact City Church now carries forward its founders’ vision while embracing fresh identity under younger leadership. The rebrand attempts to honor foundational legacy while signaling readiness for future opportunities and challenges.

Whether the new identity achieves its stated goal of greater relevance and impact will depend on the ministry’s ability to translate symbolic change into substantive community transformation and spiritual influence.