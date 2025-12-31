Power Utility Workers Oppose Private Sector Participation in ECG Operations

The Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) has strongly opposed government’s reported move to appoint a transaction advisor for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), describing the decision as hasty, unnecessary, and a threat to national interest.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, December 31, PUWU General Secretary Timothy Nyame said the union was not formally notified by the Ministry of Energy about any intention to appoint a transaction advisor or pursue private sector participation (PSP) in ECG’s operations before the information appeared in the media.

In a press release issued on December 23, 2025, PUWU said its attention had been drawn to media reports suggesting that government intends to appoint a transaction adviser for the transition of ECG into PSP before Christmas.

“We were not officially informed. If you look at the date of our letter, it was written just a day after we heard about it. We wanted to engage the minister first, but when that did not work, we stated our position publicly,” Nyame said.

He recalled that earlier in the year, organised labour and ECG workers engaged government over concerns about the company’s performance and jointly developed a turnaround roadmap instead of privatisation. “As workers, we believed Ghanaians had the capacity to turn ECG around. Government agreed with us, and together we developed a roadmap for recovery,” he said.

The PUWU General Secretary argued that the turnaround programme has yielded significant results, including improved revenue mobilisation, reduced losses, continuous maintenance, and stricter enforcement against illegal connections. “We have disconnected people who previously could not be touched. They either paid outright or agreed to payment plans. Anybody who crosses the line is sanctioned, including top management,” Nyame stated.

He claimed ECG’s performance has improved by “about 90 percent” compared to previous years, questioning why private sector participation is being considered at a time when the company is showing measurable gains.

He further warned that increased private sector involvement in ECG could compromise national sovereignty, noting that about 70 percent of Ghana’s power generation is already in private hands. “Private entities are driven by profit. As a strategic national institution, ECG should not be handed over to private interests. We must not surrender the sovereignty of this nation,” he cautioned.

However, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition responded to concerns in a press release dated December 30, 2025, stating that the move is part of a broader reform agenda approved by Cabinet in April 2025 under President John Dramani Mahama.

“The Government of Ghana does not intend to, and will not, sell ECG. The approved Private Sector Participation framework is not a sale or divestiture. Rather, it involves the strategic deployment of private sector expertise through multiple concession arrangements to support and improve specific operational areas of ECG,” the statement stressed.

The Ministry explained that the Cabinet approved the PSP in April 2025 as part of reforms to improve billing, revenue collection, service delivery, and reduce losses at ECG. While acknowledging improvements in ECG’s performance since January 2025, the Ministry noted that persistent challenges continue to threaten the company’s financial sustainability.

“The Ministry calls for calm and restraint as engagements continue in good faith. The selection of a transaction advisor is a technical and procedural step to properly structure the PSP framework and does not in any way constitute or imply an outright sale of ECG,” the statement added.

Led by Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to engaging PUWU and other stakeholders in constructive dialogue. “We have maintained open and constructive dialogue with PUWU and will continue to engage the Union to address concerns and resolve any outstanding issues,” the statement said.

PUWU is calling on government to suspend the appointment of a transaction advisor and halt any immediate move toward private sector participation, allowing more time to assess ECG’s performance under the current management structure.