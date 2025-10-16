Power Supply Threatened as GRIDCo Transmission Line Sustains Damage

Residents in Kumasi and Tarkwa face potential electricity disruptions after the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition confirmed damage to a critical transmission line on Wednesday, raising concerns about power stability in the Western and Ashanti Regions.

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) reported damage to its 161kV Aboadze to Tarkwa transmission line, prompting officials to deploy maintenance teams to the affected site. The ministry’s statement acknowledged that technical assessments are now underway to determine the full extent of the damage and establish a timeline for restoration.

What makes this incident particularly significant is the transmission line’s role in linking Ghana’s main power generation hub at Aboadze with industrial and residential centers inland. The 161kV line serves as a crucial artery for electricity distribution, meaning any disruption creates ripple effects across multiple communities and industrial operations in both regions.

Ministry officials said preliminary analysis suggests areas such as Kumasi and Tarkwa may experience temporary disruptions while repair works continue. The timeline for complete restoration remains unclear, though authorities emphasized their teams are working around the clock to minimize the outage period.

This development comes at a time when Ghana’s power sector has been under pressure to maintain stable supply amid growing demand. The Aboadze to Tarkwa line connects thermal generation facilities on the coast with mining and commercial centers in the hinterland, making it essential for both industrial productivity and everyday life for thousands of residents.

GRIDCo’s maintenance crews are reportedly already at the site, though the ministry has not disclosed what caused the damage or whether it resulted from technical failure, weather conditions, or external interference. Such information would be critical for understanding whether similar incidents might affect other parts of the national grid.

The ministry apologized for any inconvenience and assured citizens that every available resource is being directed toward fixing the problem. However, businesses and households in the affected areas may need to prepare contingency plans if repairs extend beyond the immediate term.

For mining operations around Tarkwa, which rely heavily on consistent power supply, even brief disruptions can translate into significant production losses. Similarly, Kumasi’s commercial and residential sectors depend on stable electricity for daily operations, making this repair work a high priority for government officials.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining Ghana’s aging transmission infrastructure, which requires continuous investment and upgrades to meet the country’s growing energy needs. Whether this latest damage will prompt broader discussions about grid modernization remains to be seen.