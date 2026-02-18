Power Play Over Ghana Police Service Functions; Interior Minister Vrs. Ga Traditional Council

… As Minister’s Directives Remain Dormant Over Arrest of Omanjor Homowo Killers

Tension continues to mount in Ga State five months after the deadly violence that erupted during the Omanjor Homowo Festival celebration on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

Sources alleged that some prominent traditionalists closely connected to the Ga Traditional Council have been interfering with efforts to arrest key perpetrators involved in the violence.

The individuals allegedly being shielded from arrest include Asaa Brother, Kojo Oblahia Mantse, Ayitey UN, Nii Okai Amass, Asaa Bongo, Asaa Larry, Johnny, Guntu, and Amuzu Reverend.

According to sources, these individuals must be brought before the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The law must deal with these violent individuals to deter others from engaging in unlawful acts,” the sources stated.

Fatalities and Injuries

The incident resulted in the deaths of two followers of the legally installed Chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho, Nii Ayitey Tackie I, the chief of Omanjor who was rather attacked by these land guards in the presence of a Police patrol team that had been deployed by the orders of the Greater Accra Region Police Commander Duuti, during his sprinkling of the GA Homowo festival food ” Kpokpoi” to the ancestors.

The deceased were identified as Theophilus Amu and Nii Dodoo Donkor.

They were reportedly ambushed at Olebu while returning home from the Homowo festival celebration.

Both men were shot dead on gun point at Broad daylight, while three others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Ridge Hospital for treatment.

The Asa Brother and Nii Okai Amass have implicated in several murder cases such as of Ashalaja and Ardeyman with authorities describing them as key perpetrators involved in all violent land guard activities in Accra which every senior police officer and Commander including the past and present IGP’S are all aware .

These violent individuals were also arrested for the Oshipi murdered case at Ashalaja.

They were also lined to the gruesome murder of the Development Chief of Ardeyman, located near Amasaman, Nii Tetteh Saban including killing of the Chief (Mantse) of Joma, a village near Ablekuma, Nii Ayittey Noryaatse in his room on Monday, March 10, 2014.

These violent individuals have been identified in connection with deadly violence and several murder shooting related cases with the same modus oprandis particularly during the Homowo festivals in the Greater Accra Region which the Police are aware of.

The following names and aliases have surfaced in reports regarding recent several violence in the areas in Accra with the brand name as United Nation Land Guards:

Their names were also linked to the recent violence clashed between the supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) which occurred on the high street at James Town in Accra.

According to the sources, the embattled Nii Okai Amass( Ten Gee ) was seen at the scene in broad daylight firing gunshots during this violence clashed.

“Today the NDC in political power and surprisingly the party cannot arrest Nii Okai Amass because the same NDC political figures continue to use him for their dirty jobs as land guards at Katapor near Pokuase in Accra,” the sources noted.

The sources detailed how Nii Okai Amass physically assaulted the former Member of Parliament (NDC) for Odododiodoo Constituency, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije at the James Town Police Station in the presence of police officers but was not arrested and never prosecuted.

It was further alleged that Nii Okai Amass was shielded by one Connel Opoku for his bad actions against various key politicians in Accra.

According to the sources, the weapon allegedly used to attack innocent Ghanaians was provided to him by Connel Opoku, who was then in charge of the national security agency.

Alleged Interference In Arrests

Over the past five months, some traditional office holders in Ga State have allegedly played leading roles in preventing the Ghana Police Service from arresting the individuals linked to the attack, including those who allegedly planned or ordered it.

Impeccable sources revealed that the Minister for the Interior, Honourable Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, allegedly issued a directive to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruka, to arrest all key perpetrators connected to the violence.

The Interior Minister was reported to have met the chiefs and queenmothers including other key traditional office holders in the Greater Accra Regional House (GARH) to assure them to ensure that perpetrators lined to Homowo festival deadly violence shooting and killing incidents are brought to justice without fear or favour.

Interior Minister gave this assurance when he was addressing some concerns raised regarding the perpetrators who were going around to cause violent to the innocent people during Homowo festival celebrations.

But there haven’t been any arrests so far as a result in interference from the Ga Traditional Council which none of its members are ready to own up to that responsibility.

At the meeting, the Interior Minister reportedly insisted that he would issue a directive to the police to arrest all perpetrators linked to the Homowo shooting and killing incidents in Accra.

Shortly after the Minister’s statement, there was a counter-response from a prominent Ga traditionalist, who reportedly instructed top government officials to “advise” the Minister to halt the arrests of the perpetrators during Homowo festival celebrations shootings.

The prominent Ga traditionalist is also alleged to have initiated a secret move to protect individuals accused of being “pillar guards,” for whom the Minister had ordered arrests in the Ga State.

However, the directive is said to have been obstructed by certain influential figures within Ga State.

According to sources, the Interior Minister is reportedly unhappy with the delay in arresting those involved in the violence.

The sources further alleged that instead of arresting the true perpetrators, state security forces were influenced by high-profile individuals to target Nii Ayitey Tackie I.

The continued interference, they claim, has significantly stalled investigations into the murder case.

Families and chief Express Frustration

As of January 1, 2026, Nii Ayitey Tackie I and the families of the deceased publicly expressed frustration with the Ghana Police Service over the slow pace of arrests.

They emphasized that key individuals allegedly involved in the deadly violence have yet to be apprehended.

It has also emerged that there was communication between a high-profile Ga traditionalist and the Accra Regional Police Commander, during which the traditionalist allegedly persuaded the senior officer to halt the arrest of certain suspects.

“As we speak today, nobody has been arrested over the Omanjor deadly clash,” the families lamented.

They questioned whether the Ga Traditional Council is above the laws of Ghana and demanded answers from President John Dramani Mahama, Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“It is disheartening that people were killed in broad daylight at Omanjor. The perpetrators were allegedly captured on video, yet the Police Administration of Ghana, headed by Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, has not made any arrests,” the families stated.

Allegations of Case Transfer and Cover-Up

The families further alleged that influential chiefs facilitated the transfer of the Omanjor deadly clash case from the Ghana Police Service Headquarters to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command in an attempt to undermine accountability.

They believe these actions were deliberate efforts to hinder or disrupt the integrity of the investigation.

As a result, they have called on the Interior Minister to intervene and ensure that his earlier directive is enforced.

“We have seen that your earlier directive to arrest the perpetrators was not implemented. What are you doing about it?” the families asked.

They also questioned whether individuals can take the law into their own hands and kill innocent citizens without facing consequences.

The families expressed disappointment, stating that President Mahama and the current Inspector-General of Police appear to be acting as though they are unaware of the killings in Omanjor, located in the Ga North Municipality of Accra.

They urged the President to direct the Inspector-General of Police and the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander to arrest all perpetrators, including those who planned or ordered the attack.

Call for Justice and Calm

Meanwhile, Nii Ayitey Tackie I has reiterated his call for the Ghana Police Service to bring all culpable individuals to justice.

He appealed to residents and grieving families to remain calm, assuring them that his office remains committed to restoring peace and ensuring accountability.

“In 2026, we are still working tirelessly to restore calm and peace to the Omanjor community. We are hopeful that all the perpetrators will be brought to book. The law must deal with these violent individuals to deter others from engaging in unlawful acts,” he stated.

He cautioned families against taking the law into their own hands, emphasizing that the matter remains under active police investigation.

“I will not relent in my efforts to ensure justice is served. I urge the families to remain focused and allow the police to carry out their professional duties,” he added.

Nii Ayitey Tackie I also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the bereaved families and pledged continued humanitarian assistance.

Allegations Against the Police

The chief accused the police of failing to act decisively despite being provided with detailed information and video evidence allegedly identifying some of the armed men involved in the violence.

He claimed that some suspects, including a key figure known as Asaa Brother, continue to move freely in Accra, while individuals aligned with his faction—whom he insists had no involvement—are being arrested instead.

“This silence is creating room for unnecessary speculation and I do not want to believe it is influenced by persons in the corridors of power at the Ga Traditional Council,” the chief warned