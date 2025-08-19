Powell’s Pushback Unlikely to Halt September Fed Cut, Says deVere Chief

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to dampen expectations for a September rate cut during his Jackson Hole speech Friday.

Yet Nigel Green, CEO of global financial giant deVere Group, insists a 25-basis-point reduction is coming despite the anticipated tough talk.

“Powell will try to steady the market narrative,” Green predicts. “He won’t want to signal the Fed has pre-committed. But strip away the rhetoric, and the evidence is overwhelming. Rates are coming down next month.”

Recent data forced a dramatic shift. July payrolls added a mere 73,000 jobs, well below forecasts. More damaging were revisions wiping over 250,000 jobs from May and June totals, essentially leaving those months flat. Unemployment also ticked up to 4.2%. Meanwhile, inflation continues cooling rather than reheating.

“The revisions prove the jobs engine is far weaker than policymakers believed,” Green notes. “The Fed based decisions on numbers that vanished. This forces a rethink. Momentum has clearly shifted, justifying action.”

Futures markets now price in a two-thirds chance of a September cut, with some chatter even suggesting 50 basis points. Green acknowledges Powell faces a “communication challenge” in Wyoming. The Fed Chair will emphasize data dependence and committee divisions, avoiding boxing himself in.

Yet markets hang on his tone. An outright rejection of near-term cuts could rattle risk assets. Guarded caution, however, would leave expectations intact. “Nobody should expect Powell to give Wall Street a green light,” Green says. “He’ll hedge. But the jobs market delivered the evidence. Ignoring it damages Fed credibility.”

External pressures add complexity. Former President Trump’s loud demands for lower rates and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s similar calls create “cross-currents” Powell must navigate while asserting Fed independence.

Green urges investors to prepare for the pivot. “The first cut is always crucial,” he states. “It triggers market rotation. Tech and growth stocks likely benefit first. Emerging markets could attract inflows as the dollar softens. Expect more bond volatility.”

While Powell pushes back in Jackson Hole, Green remains unequivocal: “The Fed can deliver tough talk in Wyoming, but hard data drives policy. Powell can push back all he likes this week – we predict a 25-basis-point cut in September.”