Powell Signals Fresh Rate Cut as Job Losses Mount

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell’s warning about rising employment risks this week has confirmed what market watchers suspected for months: another interest rate cut is coming, and the central bank is scrambling to catch up with economic reality.

Speaking in Philadelphia, Powell acknowledged that the labor market is showing renewed weakness, with both hiring and job availability sliding sharply. The remarks came just weeks before the Fed’s October 28–29 policy meeting and reinforced market expectations for another 25 basis point reduction in interest rates.

The S&P 500 responded immediately, turning positive after Powell’s speech and closing 0.3% higher in New York as traders priced in fresh easing. It would mark the second consecutive cut following September’s decision to lower the federal funds target range to 4 to 4.25%, the first reduction in almost five years.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, says Powell’s comments reveal a familiar pattern of reactive rather than proactive policy. “We had to wait for a so-called business friendly administration before America began losing tens of thousands of jobs a month after four years of steady expansion,” Green notes. “The reversal is sharp and telling, and it has forced the Fed to shift from patience to panic.”

The timing is particularly striking. New ADP data released this week showed US companies shed 32,000 jobs in September, an unmistakable signal that the long era of uninterrupted job creation is ending. With official Bureau of Labor Statistics data still delayed by the government shutdown, the Fed is now relying on private indicators and internal models to assess the slowdown.

Green points to Powell’s track record at critical turning points. In 2018, the Fed tightened too long and too hard, only reversing course months later when markets sold off. In 2021, officials underestimated inflation for nearly a year before launching the most aggressive rate hiking cycle in decades. Now, according to Green, the same pattern is repeating on the way down.

The warning marks a significant shift in tone for a central bank that until recently remained more concerned about inflation than employment. The narrative has flipped entirely. The focus is now on jobs and growth, which means policy will have to become much looser, and every delay reduces the impact of the next move.

Signs of economic strain are becoming harder to ignore. Hiring freezes are spreading across industries, consumer confidence is softening, and small businesses are feeling the squeeze of tighter financing and higher costs. The Fed’s earlier tightening, combined with tariff pressures and weakening global demand, has finally hit home.

Green warns that Powell’s cautious but reactive tone could deepen uncertainty. Markets move on expectations, he explains. When policy lags, volatility rises. Investors want clarity and consistency, but right now they’re getting neither.

Strategic investors aren’t waiting around, though. When rates fall, capital searches for yield, and the next phase of this cycle will reward those who act early. There’s likely to be renewed appetite for equities, particularly high quality growth stocks with strong balance sheets and exposure to technology and digital infrastructure. Lower yields will also support global diversification and selective exposure to emerging markets.

Green argues this forthcoming easing cycle could spark a broader shift in asset allocation. This isn’t the time for investors to sit still, he suggests. Monetary policy is moving again, and liquidity is about to return to the system. The investors who anticipate rather than react will define the next market phase.

With the Fed now openly acknowledging that the labor market is faltering, momentum for policy reversal appears unstoppable. Another cut this month looks almost certain. The real question is whether it will be enough to restore confidence before job losses deepen further.

Green’s assessment is blunt: Powell’s latest remarks underline that the Fed is once again reacting to markets rather than leading them. But while policy catches up, fresh opportunities are emerging for those who recognize the shift and position themselves early.