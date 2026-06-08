Poultry Initiative Launched In South Tongu

The District Chief Executive for South Tongu, Hon. Victoria Dzeklo, has urged beneficiaries of the government’s flagship Nkoko Nkitinkiti initiative, popularly known as the Koklovi programme, to properly care for and nurture the birds they have received in order to achieve the expected results. She explained that the Assembly would conduct regular visits to households to ensure the success of the programme.

Hon. Dzeklo made the appeal during ceremonies at Akato and Sogakope, where live birds, mostly layers, were distributed to beneficiaries. The Nkoko Nkitinkiti initiative, one of the campaign promises of the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections, is designed to create employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, improve household incomes, and reduce Ghana’s reliance on imported poultry products. Its long-term vision is to position Ghana as a net exporter of eggs and chicken within and beyond West Africa.

In South Tongu District, more than 200 people across five traditional areas are benefiting. Each beneficiary is receiving 35 birds instead of the initially planned 50, due to increased participation and mortalities among the 10,000 birds supplied by the government and kept at Shallom Poultry Farms near Akato. Hon. Dzeklo emphasized that proper feeding and care are essential, noting that most of the birds are layers and will only yield results if well managed. She expressed optimism that the initiative would help many young people become successful poultry farmers.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government, describing the support as timely and transformative. Holy Ahiabu from Dabala, David Kwame Abotsi from Galotse, and Patience Adutse from Sogakope pledged to care for the birds and excel in poultry farming. They encouraged other youth to take advantage of the programme to improve their economic prospects.

The event was attended by Assembly Members led by Presiding Member Hon. Mensah Kwaku Kudze, officials of the Assembly, and officers from the District Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.