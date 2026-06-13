Potholes And Pricier Petrol Squeeze Ghana’s Delivery Trade

Cratered rainy season roads and a June petrol price rise are squeezing Ghana’s delivery riders and haulage drivers, slowing every trip and lifting costs they cannot pass on.

Two cost shocks have landed together. The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) set the petrol price floor at GH¢15.20 a litre for the first half of June, up 60 pesewas from GH¢14.60 in late May, and the government scrapped the last of its petrol subsidy. Diesel eased a little, though support for it was trimmed as well. The notion that fuel is cheap right now does not hold.

On the roads, the rains have reopened old wounds. Potholes that were a nuisance in the dry months now sit hidden under brown water on busy routes like the Achimota to Ofankor stretch out of Accra and on the feeder roads that link farms to markets. Drivers slow to a crawl to spare their axles, and a run that moved smoothly in April can stall for hours.

Rough roads are hard on machines. Repeated jolts wear out shock absorbers, bend rims and split tyres faster than operators plan for. A snapped suspension or a cracked motorcycle fork takes a vehicle off the road entirely until it is repaired, and for a single bike courier or a small fleet, an idle vehicle means no income that day.

Raising delivery charges would be the obvious response, but the public tends to accept higher fares when pump prices climb, less so when the reason is a broken shock absorber. For haulage, higher freight rates feed straight into the price of food and building materials at the destination. For app based food and parcel services, once the delivery fee nears the value of the item, people simply abandon the order, which hurts the small online sellers and the riders alike.

Until repairs reach the surfaces people actually drive on, the cost of bad roads will keep landing on the operators least able to carry it.