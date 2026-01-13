Portable Denied Bail After Assault Charges

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, appeared before a Federal High Court in Ota, Ogun State, on Monday to face nine criminal charges. The controversial artist was remanded in custody after the presiding judge refused his bail application.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the arraignment and stated that the charges include assault, theft, causing bodily harm, and resisting arrest. The singer’s legal troubles stem from events that reportedly unfolded on New Year’s Day at his Odogwu bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area.

Prosecutors allege that Portable attacked his estranged partner, actress and skit maker Omobolarinde Akinyanju, professionally known as Ashabi Simple. Ashabi Simple is one of the musician’s baby mamas and the mother of two of his children. The charge sheet lists several other individuals as victims, including Ileyemi Damilola, Akinyanju Oluwabusayomi, Olowu Olumide, Demilade Ogunniyi, and Ebuka Odah.

Among the more serious allegations is the accusation that Portable stole a Mercedes-Benz E300 valued at 12 million naira. According to prosecutors, the vehicle belongs to Ileyemi Damilola and was purchased from Wally Dex Auto dealership. Police also accused the singer of obstructing and assaulting a female police inspector, Ogungbe Olayemi, while she was carrying out her official duties.

The court proceedings revealed that Ashabi Simple was absent during Monday’s hearing. However, two of her siblings attended and provided testimony as witnesses to the alleged assault. Portable became emotional during the proceedings and broke down in tears.

When the defense counsel applied for bail, the judge took a firm stance. The presiding judge refused the bail application, citing the absence of the allegedly assaulted police officer in court. The judge made it clear that Inspector Ogungbe Olayemi must be present before any decision on bail could be made. With this requirement unmet, Portable was remanded in custody, and the bail hearing was adjourned to January 19.

The singer’s arrest followed a viral video that circulated on Sunday showing him handcuffed, shirtless, and visibly distressed while seated in what appeared to be a police holding facility. The video sparked widespread attention on social media, adding to Portable’s already controversial public image.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has ordered an investigation into a separate viral video allegedly showing the singer being assaulted while in police custody. This additional investigation adds another layer to what has become a complex legal situation for the artist.

This isn’t Portable’s first encounter with the law. In May last year, a magistrate court in Ifo Local Government Area sentenced him to three months in prison for assault. The pattern of legal troubles has drawn criticism from various quarters, with questions raised about his conduct both in public and private settings.

The case has attracted significant media attention, not only because of Portable’s celebrity status but also due to the nature of the allegations. The involvement of a police officer as an alleged victim in an assault case complicates matters considerably, as such incidents are taken seriously by the judicial system.

Legal experts note that the judge’s insistence on seeing the assaulted officer before considering bail is procedurally sound. Courts typically require key witnesses, especially alleged victims, to be present when making determinations about bail in assault cases. The presence of the officer would allow the court to assess the severity of the alleged assault and determine whether releasing the accused would pose any risks.

As Portable remains in custody, his legal team will likely prepare for the January 19 hearing with the hope of securing his release on bail. The outcome of that hearing could depend significantly on the testimony of Inspector Ogungbe Olayemi and the strength of the prosecution’s case regarding the assault allegations.