Portable Accuses Father of Taking Personal Belongings and Property

Nigerian controversial singer Portable has publicly accused his father, Mr Olalomi, of seizing his personal belongings, including shoes and clothes.

In a video shared on social media, the artist made serious allegations against his father, claiming Mr Olalomi has been targeting his property and possessions. Portable drew a comparison to the late singer Mohbad, suggesting similarities in their family situations. He stated that his life functioned better before his father became involved in his affairs.

The singer recounted past grievances, alleging his father refused to support his early career aspirations. According to Portable, when he expressed interest in learning tailoring as a trade, Mr Olalomi reportedly declined to pay for the training, which the artist views as a failure of parental support during his formative years.

The allegations surfaced in a video posted to Instagram by Lindaikejiblog, where Portable made his claims in an emotional outburst. The musician, known for his outspoken nature and frequent controversies, did not provide specific details about when the alleged incidents occurred or what prompted the current dispute.

This public family dispute adds to Portable’s history of making headlines for reasons beyond his music. The artist has previously been involved in various controversies throughout his career. Neither Mr Olalomi nor representatives for Portable have issued official statements responding to these allegations.

The reference to Mohbad, whose death in September 2023 sparked widespread attention to issues within the Nigerian music industry, suggests Portable may be highlighting concerns about family exploitation of artists.