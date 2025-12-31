Port of Tema Dismisses Claims of Strike and Operational Disruptions

Management of the Port of Tema has firmly denied claims of strike action and prolonged labour unrest at the port, assuring port users, investors, and the business community that operations remain stable, efficient, and uninterrupted.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, 31st December 2025, the management responded to recent media commentary by the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), which alleged that labour unrest and operational delays at the port could disrupt activities and lead to cargo diversion to neighbouring ports.

According to the Port of Tema, the claims are inaccurate and do not reflect the current operational realities at Ghana’s premier port facility.

Management explained that about a month ago, there was a temporary disagreement involving a section of the dock labour force over the introduction of a 24-hour shift system. The new system forms part of efforts to align port operations with the President’s 24-Hour Economy policy, aimed at improving efficiency, creating more employment opportunities, and enhancing service delivery.

Under the arrangement, dock labourers work structured eight-hour shifts on a rotational basis, allowing three workers to share one job over a 24-hour period. The system also provides improved remuneration and guarantees two rest days per week for workers, while promoting occupational health, work-life balance, and operational continuity in line with global best practices.

Management noted that the disagreement arose when some workers opted to work all three shifts themselves instead of participating in the rotational system. The situation, however, did not amount to a strike and did not result in any shutdown of port activities.

“Through engagement and dialogue, the issue was resolved amicably within a short period, and normal operations have continued without interruption,” the statement said.

The Port of Tema stressed that there is no ongoing labour unrest and cautioned against public statements that could unnecessarily alarm port users, investors, and the wider business community. Stakeholders were urged to seek clarification from official sources before making public pronouncements.

Reaffirming its commitment to excellence, Management said the Port of Tema remains dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and world-class port services while supporting key national development initiatives, including the 24-Hour Economy policy.

“The Port of Tema remains open, fully operational, and ready to serve Ghana’s trade and industrial needs,” the statement concluded.