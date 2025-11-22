Porsha Williams Cleared After FBI Reviews Delta Flight Incident

Reality TV star Porsha Williams has been officially cleared of any wrongdoing following an alleged incident on a Delta Airlines flight while returning from BravoCon in Las Vegas.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality was reportedly involved in a tense exchange in the first class cabin on her flight back from Las Vegas on Sunday, November 16, prompting cabin crew to intervene. According to her attorney Joe Habachy, the United States Attorney’s Office has now confirmed that no crime has been committed, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will not pursue any further investigative actions.

Habachy told TMZ on Friday, November 21, that Porsha was not surprised by the decision. He emphasized there was never any physical confrontation and that the claims made against her were blatantly false from the beginning. The attorney added that Porsha is owed an apology by the passenger who made the allegations.

Earlier in the week, Habachy stated that Porsha had been verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation. He noted that eyewitness accounts contradicted the claims made against her.

As required for any in flight incident, federal authorities conducted a full review. Habachy said Porsha cooperated and remained confident the truth would be established.

Delta Airlines confirmed that crew members spoke to two passengers during the flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta. The plane continued without issues and landed normally. Law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival as part of standard protocol.

The FBI initially noted it was reviewing the situation to determine whether any federal charges applied. That review has now been closed with no charges filed.

Police body camera footage obtained by TMZ showed Williams explaining to officers that the altercation began over the volume of her phone as she was scrolling through Instagram videos before takeoff. Williams told authorities that the woman sitting next to her complained about the volume, leading to a heated exchange.

The other passenger alleged that Williams put her fingernail so close to my eye that I thought I was going to be physically attacked and knocked a phone from her hand when she attempted to record the incident. However, other passengers getting off the plane stopped to speak with police and backed up Williams’ claim that she did not touch the woman.

One witness told officers that what the other passenger said was reprehensible and described the woman as getting in Williams’ face and giving her the middle finger. A second witness confirmed that the only physical thing Williams did was point at her, and that Williams was simply saying don’t talk to me like that.

Porsha had been in Las Vegas for BravoCon 2025, where she appeared on a panel for Getting Lucky at the Love Hotel alongside Sonja Morgan and Heather Gay. The trio also expressed openness to returning for a potential second season spinoff.

The reality star finalized her divorce from Simon Guobadia earlier this year. Guobadia was deported to Nigeria in June 2025 by US immigration authorities after spending several months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. He had been taken into custody in February as part of the government’s mass deportation efforts after arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

Williams was previously married to former National Football League (NFL) player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Last month at CultureCon in New York, she shared that she is currently dating and has narrowed things down to two people, adding that she remains a lover girl and open to finding love again.