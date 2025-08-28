Porsche Partners with AirConsole to Bring Smartphone Gaming to New Macan

Swiss gaming platform AirConsole will debut in Porsche’s new Macan later this year, transforming smartphones into controllers for multiplayer car entertainment.

The collaboration brings casual gaming directly into Porsche’s infotainment system, allowing passengers to play together using their mobile devices as controllers. No additional hardware is required beyond smartphones that connect by scanning a QR code.

“Our collaboration with Porsche is a powerful signal of how quickly AirConsole is scaling in the automotive industry,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of the Zurich-based startup. The partnership marks another milestone for AirConsole, which has partnered with several major car manufacturers since launching its automotive platform in July 2023.

The system operates differently depending on driving conditions. When parked, all passengers including the driver can participate in gaming sessions via the central screen. Once moving, gaming shifts to the front passenger display only, with Porsche’s privacy features ensuring drivers remain focused on the road.

AirConsole will be accessible through Porsche’s App Center, included in the Porsche Connect connectivity package. The platform supports up to five players simultaneously, enabling both collaborative and competitive gameplay across vehicle seats.

The gaming library features short-session titles optimized for car environments. Popular games include “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” from Sony Pictures Television, “Overcooked” from Team17, and “UNO Car Party!” from Mattel. The catalog continues expanding with new releases across racing, trivia, party, and sports genres.

Porsche and AirConsole will provide additional partnership details at Munich’s IAA Motor Show next month. Cliquot will speak at the Porsche booth on September 10, discussing in-car gaming’s role in future mobility.

The service will launch with the new Macan in all markets where Porsche Connect operates, excluding China. This covers over 40 countries including major markets in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

AirConsole has released more than 40 game titles across different automotive manufacturers since entering the car market two years ago, establishing itself as a leader in the emerging in-car entertainment sector.