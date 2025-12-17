Porsche Cayenne Electric Leads Most Anticipated Electric Vehicles of 2026

The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric emerged as the most anticipated electric vehicle launching next year with nearly one million people researching its specifications monthly according to a December 2025 study by business to business automotive platform eCarsTrade (B2B). The research analyzed more than 20 upcoming electric models and ranked them based on global search interest related to pricing, specifications, range, and release timing across major markets.

The study tracked how many people looked up information about each model every month including pricing, range, and release dates. Each vehicle received a score based on the total number of people researching it worldwide. The research looked at electric vehicles launching in 2026 or entering their first full year on the market.

The Porsche Cayenne Electric attracted approximately 911,000 monthly searches worldwide from buyers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The high performance luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) is expected to deliver up to 1,139 horsepower in its Turbo version making it the most powerful production Porsche ever built. Porsche officially revealed the first ever all electric Cayenne on November 19, 2025 and confirmed the vehicle features an 800 volt system capable of charging at up to 400 kilowatts. The starting price is 111,350 United States dollars while the Turbo Electric version begins at 165,350 dollars.

The MG Cyberster ranked second with more than 834,000 people checking it online every month. The electric roadster costs tens of thousands less than most performance electric vehicles with a starting price around 74,000 dollars. MG positions the model as one of the first mass market electric roadsters available in Europe, China, and the United Kingdom. The convertible driving experience at this price point represents a significant value proposition compared to closed roof sedans from competing brands.

Audi placed two models in the top 10 most anticipated electric vehicles with the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron Sportback attracting around 1.3 million potential buyers combined. The Q6 e-tron ranks third with around 793,000 potential buyers waiting for its release. This mid size premium SUV uses the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture as the Porsche Macan Electric which means it gets similar fast charging capabilities and battery technology at a 64,000 dollar starting price. The model also features Audi’s newest interior technology systems.

The Volkswagen ID.7 came next with more than 726,000 people considering purchasing it. Starting around 50,000 dollars this mid size sedan serves as the brand’s electric replacement for the Passat. The model appeals primarily to fleet buyers and company car drivers who need long range highway capability. The vehicle seems to attract corporate managers looking to electrify their sedan fleet at a lower price point compared to premium alternatives.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 rounded out the top five with 665,000 people looking up its specs. The three row electric SUV seats seven passengers and has a 300 mile range. Priced from 61,000 dollars the Ioniq 9 is marketed as an upscale family option comparable to the Palisade but fully electric. The car is expected to compete with traditional automakers across North America, Europe, and Asia in the growing family SUV segment.

The Polestar 3 captured sixth position with 600,000 monthly searches for the performance SUV priced at 68,000 dollars. The Kia EV5 ranked seventh with 534,000 searches as a compact family SUV starting at 54,000 dollars. The Audi A6 e-tron Sportback placed eighth with 522,000 searches for the executive sedan priced at 68,000 dollars. The BYD Atto 2 came ninth with 519,000 searches as a compact SUV starting at 39,000 dollars making it the most affordable vehicle in the top 10.

The Ferrari Elettrica completed the top 10 despite an estimated starting price above 535,000 dollars. The ultra luxury performance SUV represents Ferrari’s first electric vehicle and generated 328,000 searches. The high level of interest despite the premium pricing reflects growing curiosity around high end electric models from traditional luxury manufacturers.

An electric vehicle expert from eCarsTrade stated that the market is growing fast with sales expected to reach around 27 percent of all new cars in 2026. The expert noted that traditional automakers like Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen are finally catching up in the electric space. Strong demand exists from both companies buying fleet vehicles and individual buyers as people tend to trust established brands more when making major purchases.

The findings suggest that established automakers such as Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen, and Hyundai are gaining ground in the electric vehicle space driven by demand from both fleet buyers and individual consumers who place greater trust in familiar brands. The study indicates that interest in electric vehicles reflects broader market momentum as manufacturers continue expanding their electric offerings.

The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric stands out with specifications that include a dual motor setup pumping out 1,139 horsepower and 1,106 pound feet of torque when using launch control. In normal driving the system delivers 844 horsepower. Porsche claims the zero to 60 miles per hour sprint takes just 2.4 seconds while a quarter mile can be covered in 9.9 seconds. The vehicle rides on Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric architecture which also underpins the smaller Macan Electric and the Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron models.

The battery pack for the Cayenne Electric has a total capacity of 113 kilowatt hours running at 800 volts and using pouch type nickel manganese cobalt cells. The peak charging rate reaches 400 kilowatts when hooked up to a sufficiently powerful direct current (DC) fast charger with a 10 to 80 percent charge time taking approximately 16 minutes in optimal conditions. The Cayenne Electric also offers wireless inductive charging as an industry first providing 11 kilowatts of power and enabling a full recharge in under 11 hours.

The regenerative braking system can recuperate up to 600 kilowatts of power with Porsche estimating that electric motors can handle approximately 97 percent of all braking needs in everyday driving. An adaptive air suspension system comes standard regardless of trim level selected while the Turbo benefits from Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus as well as a limited slip rear differential. Options include rear wheel steering and the Panamera’s Porsche Active Ride technology that helps eliminate body roll in tight corners.

The vehicle measures 196.3 inches long, 78 inches wide, and 65.9 inches tall making it about two inches longer than its predecessor while the wheelbase grows by nearly five inches. The extra sheet metal allowed Porsche to package the large battery system. Luggage capacity reaches 19.5 cubic feet with rear seats in place expanding to 56.1 cubic feet with seats folded plus a 3.2 cubic foot front trunk under the hood.

The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric is scheduled to reach dealerships in the United States at the end of summer 2026 with orders currently being accepted. The vehicle will be sold alongside the existing third generation internal combustion model which will continue with gasoline and plug in hybrid powertrains through the end of the decade. The coexistence of both electric and traditional powertrains reflects Porsche’s strategy to meet diverse customer preferences during the automotive industry’s transition period.