Porsche Abandons Electric Dreams as €1.8bn Loss Forces Return to Combustion

Luxury carmaker Porsche AG has dramatically reversed course on electric vehicle ambitions, triggering an 8.3% stock collapse after slashing 2025 profit forecasts for the fourth consecutive time this year.

The German sports car manufacturer announced Friday it would take a €1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) hit tied to delays in its electric vehicle rollout, cutting its operating return on sales forecast to a maximum 2% from a previous range of 5% to 7%. The announcement sent shockwaves through European automotive markets, with parent company Volkswagen AG’s shares plummeting over 7% Monday.

The strategic pivot represents a stunning admission that electric vehicle demand has failed to meet expectations, forcing Porsche to extend production of combustion engine models despite Europe’s 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars. The company confirmed it will delay new electric vehicle launches while prioritizing hybrid and traditional powertrains.

The warning devastated majority shareholder Volkswagen, which expects operating profit to absorb a 5.1 billion-euro ($5.99 billion) impact this year from the revised plans. Volkswagen, controlling more than 75% of Porsche, subsequently reduced its full-year operating return forecast to 2% to 3% from 4% to 6%.

Market analysts described the development as “inevitable” given Porsche’s overreliance on electric vehicle strategy amid weakening global demand. The luxury segment has proven particularly vulnerable to economic headwinds, with China’s premium car market experiencing significant contraction.

The reversal affects Porsche’s most ambitious projects, including a new sport utility vehicle line originally planned as fully electric. These models will now launch with combustion and hybrid engines instead. Current flagship models including the Cayenne and Panamera will continue offering non-electric versions throughout the next decade.

Industry executives across Europe have increasingly called for relaxation of the continent’s 2035 combustion engine ban, arguing current market conditions make the timeline unrealistic. Porsche’s decision signals growing industry consensus that electric vehicle adoption rates cannot support aggressive transformation timelines.

The crisis extends beyond product planning to fundamental financial performance. This marks Porsche’s fourth guidance reduction in 2025, with American depositary receipts falling 6.4% following the announcement. The repeated downgrades indicate deepening structural challenges rather than temporary market volatility.

European automotive manufacturers face mounting pressure from multiple directions. Chinese competitors including BYD and XPeng have intensified price competition, with average car prices in China declining approximately 19% over two years. Simultaneously, economic slowdowns in key markets have reduced luxury vehicle demand.

The Porsche reversal carries implications for Africa’s emerging automotive markets, where European manufacturers have positioned electric vehicles as long-term growth drivers. Ghana’s developing charging infrastructure and energy sector may benefit from extended availability of hybrid technologies as the country builds renewable energy capacity.

Volkswagen Group shares posted the biggest decline on the DAX Monday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the margin forecast reduction. The broader European automotive sector reflected investor concern about electric vehicle transition viability.

Competing luxury brands including BMW and Mercedes-Benz are implementing cost-cutting measures to navigate market shifts. However, Porsche’s dramatic strategy reversal represents the most significant admission yet that electric vehicle timelines may require fundamental reconsideration.

The development underscores growing tension between regulatory mandates and market realities in Europe’s automotive sector. While governments maintain aggressive electrification targets, manufacturers increasingly signal that consumer demand and infrastructure development lag behind policy expectations.

For investors, Porsche’s multiple guidance reductions throughout 2025 suggest the luxury carmaker’s challenges extend beyond temporary market conditions to structural industry transformation difficulties. The company’s stock performance reflects broader uncertainty about European automotive competitiveness amid Chinese expansion and changing consumer preferences.