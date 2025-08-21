Popular SUV Models Top Ghana’s Stolen Vehicle Watchlist

Ghana’s anti-financial crime unit has issued a warning to car buyers about four vehicle models particularly vulnerable to theft and illegal trafficking.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office identified Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Range Rover, and Dodge Ram as the most commonly recovered stolen vehicles in recent operations.

An EOCO official explained that these models appear frequently in their interception operations, making them red flags for potential buyers. The warning comes amid growing concerns about Ghana serving as a destination for vehicles stolen from North America and other regions.

Authorities advise extra caution when encountering newer model vehicles that seem unusually affordable or perfect. “If you look at one of those vehicles that was recently released, maybe a 2023 or 2024 model, which is accident-free, it should be a red flag,” the official noted.

The agency recommends that buyers verify a vehicle’s status through Interpol before completing any purchase, especially for these high-risk models. While these four brands currently top the watchlist, EOCO emphasizes that other popular vehicles including Toyota Highlanders and Honda Accords have also been targeted by theft networks.

This alert reflects ongoing efforts to combat organized vehicle crime in West Africa, where luxury and popular models often change hands through informal channels without proper documentation.