Pope Leo XIV Warns Against Delegating Military Decisions to Artificial Intelligence

Pope Leo XIV condemned the growing use of artificial intelligence in military operations Thursday, describing the delegation of life and death decisions to machines as a destructive betrayal of principles sustaining civilization.

The pontiff made the remarks in his first message for World Peace Day, published December 18, expressing concern over the expanding role of artificial intelligence in modern warfare. The Catholic Church marks World Peace Day on January 1, and the papal message traditionally addresses pressing global issues affecting peace and human dignity.

Further technological advances and the military implementation of artificial intelligence have worsened the tragedy of armed conflict, he stated in the message. There is a growing tendency among political and military leaders to shirk responsibility as decisions about life and death are increasingly delegated to machines, according to the pope.

Leo, elected in May 2025 as the Catholic Church’s first pope from the United States, has repeatedly called for ethical use of artificial intelligence since assuming office. His comments arrive as several countries increasingly deploy AI driven technologies for military purposes, including automated surveillance systems, cyber defence tools and weapons such as autonomous drones and missile defence systems that rely on predictive algorithms.

These developments have sparked growing ethical and legal concerns worldwide among international organizations, human rights groups and religious leaders. The Vatican has positioned itself as a leading voice advocating for international regulation of artificial intelligence technologies, particularly in military applications where human accountability may be diminished or eliminated.

The 70-year-old pontiff warned that delegating military decisions to machines marks an unprecedented and destructive betrayal of the legal and philosophical principles of humanism that underlie and safeguard every civilization. His statement reflects broader Vatican concerns about technology replacing human judgment in matters involving human life and death.

In the same message released ahead of World Peace Day, Leo also criticized the use of religion for political purposes. It has become increasingly common to drag the language of faith into political battles, to bless nationalism and to justify violence and armed struggle in the name of religion, he said.

The pope further criticized the concept of military power, particularly nuclear deterrence, describing it as irrational and rooted in fear rather than justice. Such approaches to international relations are built not on law, justice and trust but on fear and domination by force, according to his message.

Leo’s election on May 8, 2025 marked a historic moment for the Catholic Church. Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago in 1955, he became the first American to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. He is also the first pope from the Order of Saint Augustine and holds dual citizenship in the United States and Peru, where he served as a missionary for roughly two decades.

During his time in Peru, Prevost was appointed Bishop of Chiclayo in 2014, promoted to archbishop in 2023, and elevated to cardinal by his predecessor Pope Francis in 2024. His experience working with impoverished communities in Latin America shaped his perspectives on social justice, human dignity and the ethical dimensions of technological development.

The new pope has established himself as a moderate voice within the church, seeking to continue many of Francis’ reforms while maintaining a measured approach to controversial issues. His statements on artificial intelligence align with broader Vatican positions advocating for human-centered technology development that respects fundamental human rights and dignity.

Vatican officials have previously called for international treaties regulating artificial intelligence development and deployment. The Holy See has participated in global forums addressing AI governance, consistently emphasizing that technological progress must serve humanity rather than undermine human agency and moral responsibility.

The military applications of artificial intelligence present particularly complex ethical challenges. Autonomous weapons systems capable of identifying and engaging targets without direct human control raise questions about accountability when civilian casualties occur or mistakes happen during combat operations.

Several countries including the United States, China, Russia and Israel have invested heavily in military AI technologies. These systems range from surveillance tools that process vast amounts of data to identify potential threats, to missile defense platforms that make split-second decisions about intercepting incoming projectiles, to fully autonomous drones capable of conducting missions with minimal human oversight.

Proponents of military AI argue these technologies can reduce human casualties by removing soldiers from dangerous situations, improve precision to minimize civilian deaths, and provide defensive capabilities against adversaries who deploy similar systems. Critics counter that machines lack the moral reasoning necessary for life and death decisions and that automated warfare may lower barriers to military conflict.

International humanitarian law requires that weapons systems maintain meaningful human control over use of force decisions. However, defining meaningful human control becomes increasingly difficult as AI systems grow more sophisticated and operate at speeds exceeding human reaction times.

The United Nations has convened multiple discussions about lethal autonomous weapons systems, but member states have not reached consensus on binding regulations. Some nations advocate for preemptive bans on fully autonomous weapons, while others resist restrictions they view as hindering defensive capabilities and technological innovation.

Pope Leo’s message comes during the 59th observance of World Peace Day, an occasion established by Pope Paul VI in 1968 to promote peace and address global challenges threatening human wellbeing. Each year the pope releases a message examining contemporary issues through the lens of Catholic social teaching and universal human values.

The theme of technological ethics has featured prominently in recent papal messages. Pope Francis dedicated his 2024 World Peace Day message to artificial intelligence and peace, warning about risks of misinformation, social control and the exacerbation of inequality through AI technologies. Leo’s message builds on these concerns while focusing specifically on military applications.

The Vatican’s engagement with technology issues reflects the church’s tradition of addressing moral dimensions of scientific and technological progress. From nuclear weapons to genetic engineering to digital technologies, successive popes have sought to articulate ethical principles guiding responsible development and use of powerful new capabilities.

Leo urged people to follow the example of Saint Francis of Assisi, who pursued peace through humility and poverty while striving to live peacefully among all people. The reference to Francis, namesake of Leo’s predecessor, emphasizes continuity in the Vatican’s peace advocacy while highlighting the new pope’s commitment to dialogue and reconciliation.

The pope’s message resonates beyond Catholic communities. Religious leaders from multiple traditions have expressed similar concerns about artificial intelligence in warfare, arguing that ethical constraints on violence rooted in religious teachings cannot be encoded into algorithms or delegated to machines lacking moral consciousness.

As artificial intelligence capabilities advance rapidly, debates about appropriate limits and regulations will intensify. Pope Leo’s intervention adds moral authority to calls for international cooperation in establishing frameworks ensuring that AI technologies serve human flourishing rather than threatening fundamental values of human dignity, accountability and peace.