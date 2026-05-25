Pope Leo XIV Issues Landmark 42,000-Word AI Encyclical

Pope Leo XIV on Monday released his first social encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, at the Vatican’s Synod Hall, calling for artificial intelligence to be stripped of the logic of domination, war and exclusion in a sweeping 42,000-word document that draws direct parallels between the AI era and the Industrial Revolution.

The encyclical, signed on May 15 and formally presented on May 25, was released before an audience of church officials, theologians, academics and technology leaders, including Christopher Olah, a co-founder of AI research and safety firm Anthropic. Pope Leo personally thanked Olah by name and accepted what he called a mutual invitation to listen, speak and find a path forward for humanity together.

“Artificial intelligence needs to be disarmed,” the Pope said during the presentation, acknowledging the force of the phrase but defending it as deliberately chosen to awaken consciences.

The Pope described the current technological revolution as an epochal turning point comparable to the upheaval confronted by Pope Leo XIII during the Industrial Revolution. The 1891 Rerum Novarum encyclical by Pope Leo XIII, issued during that earlier era of industrial upheaval, served as the conscious historical template for Magnifica Humanitas.

The Pope said he had heard very troubling voices regarding autonomous weapons systems and algorithms capable of denying access to healthcare, employment or security based on unjust and prejudiced data. He argued that no algorithm should ever hold authority over decisions involving human life and death, and that no computational system can make warfare morally acceptable.

The document urges governments to slow and regulate AI development while protecting workers, children and human responsibility for weapons systems, and warns that some autonomous weapons have advanced practically beyond any human reach to govern them.

The encyclical also addresses the hidden human costs embedded in AI infrastructure. Leo XIV argued that digital systems rest on supply chains involving content moderators exposed to disturbing material and workers involved in extracting rare earth minerals, including children, and that concealing those conditions does not excuse them.

The text also calls out AI-driven unemployment and environmental costs as core concerns requiring urgent moral and regulatory response.

The document was addressed to Catholics and every person of goodwill, broadening its intended reach beyond the Church in the tradition established by Pope Francis, whose 2015 encyclical Laudato Si on the environment influenced global political debate.

The 42,000-word Magnifica Humanitas also serves as a formal launching point for Pope Leo’s vision for contemporary application of Catholic social teaching. The Vatican first formally entered the AI ethics arena in 2020 with the Rome Appeal for an AI Ethic, calling for technology to respect human dignity and fundamental rights.