Pope Leo XIV Begins First Overseas Journey to Turkey and Lebanon

Pope Leo XIV embarks Thursday on his inaugural international trip as pontiff, traveling to Turkey and Lebanon for six days to promote Christian unity and advocate for peace amid escalating Middle East tensions. The American born pope’s journey represents his first major diplomatic test since his May 2025 election to lead the Catholic Church.

The Vatican announced the November 27 to December 2 trip after accepting invitations from heads of state and ecclesiastical authorities in both nations. The pope chose to complete a journey originally envisioned by his predecessor Francis, who hoped to visit Turkey before his death in April 2025.

The 70 year old pontiff’s understated leadership style contrasts sharply with the charismatic and impulsive approach of Francis. Leo’s Chicago roots make him the first American to occupy the papacy, bringing a distinctive perspective to the Vatican’s diplomatic engagement with predominantly Muslim nations.

The Turkey segment centers on commemorating the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, a pivotal gathering in Christian history held in 325 A.D. The council rejected heresy claiming Jesus was created by God the Father and established groundwork for the Nicene Creed. The anniversary holds special significance because it predates the great schisms dividing Christianity.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople invited Leo to undertake a joint pilgrimage to Nicaea on November 28. The two leaders will pray together on the shores of Lake Iznik, modern day Nicaea, alongside dignitaries from various Orthodox churches. On November 30, they will attend Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George in Istanbul.

Catholics recognize the pope’s universal authority as head of the Church, while Orthodox Christians organize into separate churches appointing their own leaders. This fundamental difference shapes ongoing ecumenical dialogue between Rome and Constantinople.

The war in Ukraine has deepened divisions between the patriarchates of Moscow and Constantinople, resulting in Russian Patriarch Kirill’s absence from the Nicaea commemoration. Vatican officials acknowledge Leo must navigate carefully to avoid inflaming tensions with Moscow, which fears Rome might elevate Constantinople’s influence at Russia’s expense.

Leo’s itinerary includes meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday and a visit to Istanbul’s Sultan Ahmed Mosque, commonly called the Blue Mosque, on Saturday. He will also meet Catholic and Orthodox leaders at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit and visit the Syriac Orthodox Church of Mor Ephrem.

The pope’s visit has generated relatively little attention in predominantly Muslim Turkey, where Christians constitute only 0.2 percent of the nation’s 86 million inhabitants. About 25,000 Roman Catholics reside in Turkey according to 2022 State Department figures, many of them migrants from Africa and the Philippines.

Lebanon eagerly anticipates the papal visit with far greater enthusiasm than Turkey. The country has historically served as a model of religious coexistence in a region marked by sectarian conflict. Christians comprise approximately 30 percent of Lebanon’s population, making it the Arab world’s nation with the highest share of Christian citizens.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun formally invited Leo to visit during a June 2025 Vatican meeting. Lebanon’s ambassador to the Holy See called the trip exceptional and expressed hope it would highlight difficulties facing the nation while paving the way for political and economic breakthroughs.

Lebanon has endured cascading crises since 2019 including profound economic collapse that pushed most citizens into poverty. The catastrophic 2020 Beirut port explosion killed more than 200 people and devastated the capital. Israel invaded Lebanon in October 2024 due partly to Hezbollah’s presence, displacing over one million people.

Vincent Gelot, director for L’Oeuvre d’Orient’s Lebanon and Syria office, stated Lebanese citizens are tired and expect frank words for the country’s elite alongside strong and concrete actions. He noted the Lebanese understand the visit won’t solve all problems but provides opportunity to spotlight crucial roles of private religious organizations sustaining healthcare and education access.

During an October meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, the queen inquired about trip safety. Leo responded simply: “Well, we’re going.” The exchange underscored the pope’s determination to proceed despite regional instability and security concerns.

Key Lebanon events include prayer at the Beirut port explosion site, visiting Saint Charbel’s tomb at the Monastery of Saint Maron in Annaya, and pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa. An open air mass expected to draw 100,000 people and a meeting with Lebanese youth also feature prominently.

The church’s media coordinator confirmed Leo intends to reaffirm Lebanon’s role as a model for both East and West through an interreligious meeting in downtown Beirut. The gathering will bring together Muslim, Christian, and Druze leaders to emphasize shared values and peaceful coexistence.

Lebanon’s political structure reserves key offices by religious affiliation, with the presidency for Maronite Christians, prime minister post for Sunni Muslims, and parliament speakership for Shiite Muslims. This confessional system aims to balance power among religious communities but has contributed to political paralysis during crises.

Lebanon hosts the world’s largest refugee population per capita and per square kilometer according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees data, including approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees. The massive influx strains already overwhelmed infrastructure and social services.

Ottoman Turkey ruled what became Lebanon for over 400 years, with rule on Mount Lebanon ending in 1918 amid wartime famine that killed hundreds of thousands, most of them Maronite Christians. This historical context adds layers of complexity to the pope’s visits to both nations during a single journey.

Turkey today operates as a dynamic middle power aggressively projecting influence across Africa and Central Asia while serving as a key NATO member and important mediator in various conflicts. President Erdogan commands both admiration as a capable visionary and criticism as an authoritarian figure suppressing political dissent.

Local Turkish Christians expressed excitement about the visit. Linda Tito, a 67 year old Levantine from Izmir, said Leo’s presence represents unity and hope for Christians in Turkey. Bedri Diril, a member of Istanbul’s Chaldean community, described the visit as significant beyond its symbolic meaning, offering moral support and courage to minority communities.

When Leo visits Iznik to commemorate the Council of Nicaea, he cannot hold meetings at the actual council location because the Ayasofya basilica of Iznik was converted into a mosque in 2011. The absence of remaining Christian community in the ancient city highlights Christianity’s dramatic decline across Turkey.

The papal visit to Lebanon comes at a critical juncture as young Lebanese, including Christians, flee economic hardship and political dysfunction. Analysts worry that economic crisis, inflation, and insecurity will cause an ancient Christian community’s disappearance even without overt persecution.

Pope Benedict XVI last visited Lebanon in 2012 during his final apostolic journey before resigning. Francis expressed hopes to visit Lebanon multiple times throughout his papacy but was prevented by political instability. Leo’s decision to proceed demonstrates commitment to supporting embattled Christian communities.

The trip occurs during Leo’s first Advent as pope and near the close of Holy Year 2025, limiting opportunities for extensive papal travel. Vatican officials indicated the Lebanon portion was confirmed only with the October 7 announcement, while the Turkey visit had been expected for months.

Leo’s advocacy for Middle East peace intensified following October 7, 2024 Hamas attacks on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. His calls for peace became more vocal after an Israeli strike on Holy Family Church in Gaza killed three people. The pope has consistently urged dialogue and ceasefire throughout the conflict.

The journey establishes Leo’s pontificate’s tone regarding global outreach and bridge building between faiths. His decision to visit Muslim majority nations first signals Vatican priorities under American leadership while honoring commitments made by Francis before his death.