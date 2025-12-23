Pope John Alumnus Shines on TV3 Mentor XIV

Andre Kwame Owusu, performing as AndyQwams, has emerged as one of the standout contestants on TV3 Mentor XIV, the Breakout Edition, earning two Star Performer titles through compelling vocal performances that blend church singing foundations with technical precision. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Education student at the University of Education, Winneba reached the final eight contestants competing on the Sunday evening show broadcast on TV3.

AndyQwams won his first Star Performer title during Inspirational Night with a moving rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” that earned standing ovations from judges and audience members. Judge Richie Mensah remarked the song felt as if it were written specifically for the contestant. The performance showcased AndyQwams’ ability to deliver profoundly emotional interpretations without relying on gimmicks, according to observers who witnessed the December show.

The second Star Performer award came during Episode 7’s Ghana Mashup on December 7, 2025, where AndyQwams fused Kwabena Kwabena’s “Bue Kwan Ma Me” with Black Sherif’s “Soma Obi.” The masterful combination impressed judges and audience members alike, demonstrating his capacity to blend different musical styles while maintaining vocal control. These achievements have positioned him among the leading contenders as the competition enters its climactic phases.

AndyQwams serves as a devoted worship leader at Lighthouse Chapel International, where he regularly leads congregational singing. This church background provides the foundation for what has been described as his signature “weighted velvet” vocal quality. His father, David Owusu Osei Mensah, works as a sound engineer, passing down an intuitive understanding of sound architecture that enhances the contestant’s technical abilities on stage.

The contestant’s journey on TV3 Mentor XIV began with challenges during Week 1 when his duet with fellow contestant Green on Kojo Antwi’s “Ammirika” received critical feedback. Judge Richie Mensah noted that AndyQwams’ attempt to infuse Afrobeat elements into the Highlife classic felt forced, representing a misalignment between creative vision and audience expectations. The critique provided an early test of the contestant’s ability to adapt and refine his approach.

Recovery came in Week 2 with a mashup combining Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” that revealed the first glimpses of AndyQwams’ developing brand identity. The performance demonstrated growth in song selection and arrangement choices that better suited his vocal strengths. Judges recognized the improvement, noting better alignment between the contestant’s natural abilities and the material he chose to present.

Lumba Night presented another significant challenge when AndyQwams tackled Daddy Lumba’s “Children of the Future,” a monumental song requiring precise key control. The contestant admitted he almost got lost in the key during his initial attempt. Producers allowed him to restart a semitone lower in a rare display of grace that highlighted the competition’s focus on showcasing talent rather than penalizing technical difficulties. Judge Appietus encouraged AndyQwams to find more authenticity in his delivery while acknowledging the resilience he demonstrated through recovery.

The December 21, 2025 performance of “Mary Did You Know?” showcased AndyQwams navigating celestial low tones and effortless crescendos that observers described as feeling more like a professional debut than a competition slot. The Christmas themed performance demonstrated his range and emotional depth, reinforcing his position among the competition’s strongest vocalists. Audience members responded enthusiastically to the traditional holiday song’s contemporary interpretation.

Andre Kwame Owusu attended Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary where he served as class prefect while developing his passion for singing. Former classmates recall his rich baritone voice constantly searching for bigger stages even during his secondary school years. The disciplined student who once maintained classroom order now commands the Echo Play Band backing musicians on the Mentor XIV stage.

In an exclusive interview conducted during the final eight phase, AndyQwams explained his motivations for joining TV3 Mentor XIV. He stated his goals include challenging himself, gaining exposure, and growing as an artist while building a strong brand to reach wider audiences. The two Star Performer titles have proven humbling and motivating, significantly boosting his confidence as he progresses through the competition.

The contestant revealed a striking contrast in his persona between offstage and performance modes. He described himself as very calm offstage but completely transforming once music starts. AndyQwams attributes his ability to balance personal life with his budding career to discipline and a supportive inner circle. Judges have urged him to embrace authenticity by simply being rather than trying, advice he incorporates into his ongoing development.

TV3 Mentor represents Ghana’s first music reality show, organized by TV3 to discover and develop emerging vocal talent. The current fourteenth season follows the Breakout Edition format, featuring themed performance nights that test contestants across various musical genres. The show began with 16 contestants who have gradually been eliminated through combined judge scoring and public voting via text messages.

Romeo Swag won TV3 Mentor XIII in the previous season, demonstrating the show’s track record of launching successful music careers. Past winners and participants have secured recording contracts, performed at major events, and established themselves within Ghana’s music industry. The platform provides comprehensive artist development including vocal training, stage presence coaching, and industry exposure beyond the competition itself.

AndyQwams’ ICT Education studies at the University of Education, Winneba inform his systematic approach to musical performance. The same careful attention he applies to programming and understanding how systems work appears in his well planned, thoughtful, and technically solid performances. This analytical foundation distinguishes him from contestants who rely primarily on raw emotion rather than combining emotional delivery with strong technical execution.

The competition structure allocates scoring between public text voting and judge evaluations, ensuring both popular appeal and professional assessment influence advancement. Judges including Richie Mensah and Appietus bring decades of music industry experience to their critiques, offering contestants valuable insights into commercial viability alongside artistic merit. Their feedback shapes contestant development throughout the weekly themed performance nights.

TV3 Mentor XIV airs Sundays on TV3, reaching audiences across Ghana and internationally through streaming platforms. The show has narrowed to its climactic phases featuring intense performances as remaining contestants compete for the grand prize package. The winner receives a recording contract, video production support, free music publicity on TV3, special guest status at TV3 events, and various sponsor souvenirs.

AndyQwams continues demonstrating that quiet confidence and technical proficiency can compete effectively against louder, more dramatic performance styles in contemporary music competitions. His church singing foundation combined with sound engineering influence from his father creates a unique package within the current Mentor XIV contestant pool. As the competition advances toward its finale, observers note his consistent growth trajectory positions him favorably among the remaining finalists.