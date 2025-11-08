Pope John Alumni Delegation Secures Support for Innovation Incubation Center

Pope John Old Boys Association (POJOBA) 2000 year group delegation visited oil and gas entrepreneur Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban today to seek backing for their ambitious Innovation Incubation Center project. The visit took place as part of ongoing fundraising efforts by the POJOBA 2000 (PJ2G) group to complete the state-of-the-art facility at Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Koforidua.

Dr. Amoa-Abban, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rigworld Group, received the delegation at his offices. The businessman, who operates oil services businesses across West Africa, is himself an alumnus of Mfantsipim School and member of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA). His known commitment to youth development and education made him an ideal partner for the project.

The PJ2G Chairman presented Dr. Amoa-Abban with creative art pieces produced by visual arts students from Pope John Senior High School. These works showcased the talent the proposed center aims to nurture and develop among current students at the institution.

The Innovation Incubation Center represents a major infrastructure initiative by the 2000 year group as they approach their 25th anniversary celebration in December 2025. The facility will feature advanced information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI) laboratories designed to identify and develop creative and scientific talents among students.

Equipment planned for the center includes modern video conferencing systems, advanced technology laboratory instruments, high-speed internet connectivity, all-in-one desktop computers, and laptops installed with AI software, data analytics programs, and machine learning tools. The project aims to equip students with vital skills demanded by contemporary job markets.

The sod cutting ceremony for the Innovation Incubation Center took place on March 16, 2024, marking the official start of construction. Financial and technical support has come from POJOBA 2000 members in Ghana, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside contributions from corporate institutions.

Dr. Amoa-Abban assured the delegation of his support and commitment to helping meet the project completion timeline. His involvement as both philanthropist and entrepreneur brings valuable resources to the initiative. The businessman has previously demonstrated his commitment to education and youth empowerment through various philanthropic activities.

Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, established in 1958, currently serves approximately 2,600 male students in Koforidua, Eastern Region. The school offers programs in general science, business, general arts, and visual arts. Alumni are known as POJOBA, with the response Daasebre serving as their cultural identifier. The school motto, Vela Damus, translates to We Set Sail.

The Innovation Incubation Center, when completed, will enable students to engage with experts, academia, and industry leaders through both virtual and physical training sessions. This aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s human capital development in science, technology, engineering, arts, and business fields.

Notable members of the POJOBA 2000 year group include Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing, Paul Apreku Twum-Barima, Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East Constituency, and Professor Titus Beyuo, medical doctor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Lambussie-Karni Constituency.