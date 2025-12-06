Poor WASSCE results fuel private tutoring boom across Ghana

Ghana’s supplementary education sector is experiencing a surge as disappointing 2025 WASSCE results prompt more parents to turn to private tutors, coaching centres and online revision platforms. The wave of poor performance has transformed extra classes from optional boost to essential necessity for many families.

The 2025 WASSCE results triggered alarm across the country, with Core Mathematics recording a pass rate of just 48.73 percent, down significantly from earlier years. Over 114,000 students scored F9, the lowest grade. Stephen Kwaku Asare, a fellow at CDD-Ghana, described the results as more than a dip, calling them a collapse that signals something fundamental is not working in how Ghana educates children.

The academic crisis is translating into rising demand for private tutoring. Past research found that as many as 48 percent of households paid for extra tuition, but in the wake of poor WASSCE outcomes, many more parents now prioritize extra classes as necessity rather than optional support.

Analysts at market research firms say the combination of high demand, rising parental anxiety over exam results and increased competition for tertiary entry grades has accelerated growth. This creates new business opportunities in after school learning centres, online revision apps, weekend classes and specialized subject coaching, according to the 2025 to 2031 Ghana private tutoring market report.

Stephen Adei, former rector of GIMPA, blamed the poor 2025 WASSCE mathematics performance on teachers’ growing reliance on extra paid classes. In a radio interview, he argued many teachers neglect syllabus coverage during regular school hours, preferring instead to focus on afternoon private lessons, often charging around GH¢400 per subject per term.

Adei stated that many headmasters are accomplices in this practice, arguing school heads often turn a blind eye because the structure of authority does not hold them directly responsible. He added this practice disproportionately disadvantages students from low income homes who cannot afford extra tuition.

The private tutoring market in Ghana now includes traditional one on one home tutors, dedicated after school centres, weekend crash courses, online revision apps and digital platforms aimed at WASSCE preparation and remedial learning for core subjects, especially Mathematics and STEM courses. The expansion extends beyond urban areas, with tutoring centres proliferating in suburban and peri urban areas as middle class parents strive to give children access to tertiary education.

For many tutoring providers, the collapse in WASSCE performance represents a new growth engine. As competition for limited tertiary slots intensifies, more parents are willing to pay for what they see as essential insurance for their children’s academic future.

Some experts warn the growing reliance on private tuition deepens educational inequalities. Children from wealthier families get extra support while those from poorer backgrounds fall further behind. Adei noted that unofficial paid extra classes undermine the purpose of free senior high school, stating those who cannot afford extra classes are simply not being educated.

Concern exists about lack of regulation in the private tutoring industry. Long standing critique of shadow education in Ghana indicates supplementary private tutoring has flourished for decades with minimal oversight, and no national policy governs its quality, cost or equity of access.

For some public school students, extra classes may replace rather than supplement normal learning if regular lessons are neglected in favour of after school tuition. In that sense, extra classes become both symptom and cause of declining public school effectiveness.

The recent WASSCE outcomes have exposed severe weaknesses in Ghana’s education system. A robust and growing private tutoring industry is stepping in as parents seek to safeguard children’s futures. The shift raises questions about whether Ghana’s education will become increasingly stratified, driven by who can pay for supplemental tutoring rather than talent or drive.

Policymakers face pressure to improve resourcing in public schools, reduce class overcrowding, strengthen accountability for syllabus coverage and regulate the booming private tutoring sector to ensure quality, fairness and inclusivity. For now, the extra class industry thrives, but Ghana’s long term progress may depend on whether that growth creates opportunity for all rather than deepening inequality.