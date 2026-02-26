Poor Sanitation Costs Ghana GHS 6.2 Billion Yearly – ISSER Study

Ghana loses more than GHS 6.2 billion every year due to diseases linked to poor waste management and sanitation, a new study by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research at the University of Ghana has revealed.

The findings were presented at a high-level stakeholder engagement in Accra, on Thursday, 26th February 2026, where policymakers, Members of Parliament, local government officials, development partners and private sector actors gathered to examine the economic case for increased sanitation investment.

The research, led by Prof. Peter Quartey and Dr. Kwame Adjei-Mantey, is titled “An Economic Analysis of the Benefits of Adequate Investment in Waste Management and Sanitation in Ghana.” It assessed both the economic and social consequences of current sanitation practices and modelled the potential gains from improved financing.

According to the study, five diseases closely associated with poor sanitation malaria, cholera, pneumonia, typhoid fever and diarrhoea account for nearly 31.9 million lost workdays each year and an estimated 177,222 deaths. The researchers calculated direct medical costs at about GHS 5.8 billion annually, with an additional GHS 650 million lost through reduced productivity, bringing the total burden to over GHS 6.2 billion.

Despite these losses, Ghana currently spends an average of about GHS 38 per tonne of waste generated. The researchers described this as modest compared to the scale of the health and economic damage linked to poor sanitation systems.

Using cost-benefit modelling, the team found that under the current business-as-usual approach, every GHS 1 invested in waste management generates about GHS 180 in economic returns. However, under a best-case scenario — where investment rises to approximately GHS 1,028 per tonne in line with lower-middle-income benchmarks returns could increase to GHS 556 per GHS 1 invested.

In total terms, projected national benefits under the enhanced investment scenario could reach about GHS 58 billion in 2025 and rise further to GHS 67.2 billion by 2032. The projected gains are driven largely by sharp reductions in disease incidence, mortality and productivity losses.

Presenting the findings, Prof. Quartey urged government to stop treating sanitation as a residual expenditure. He stressed that waste management must be viewed as a high-return development investment capable of protecting public health and strengthening economic growth.

The presentation was followed by an extensive question-and-answer session. Participants raised concerns about how much of the disease burden could be directly attributed to waste. The research team explained that their modelling relied on global health data and assumed that about 45 percent of the selected disease cases were attributable to waste exposure. Sensitivity analysis was conducted to test different attribution levels.

Stakeholders also questioned whether the best-case scenario reflected on-the-ground realities, especially in slum and rural communities where waste collection remains inconsistent. Prof. Quartey acknowledged that waste management in such areas is more complex and costly due to access challenges. He noted that flexible and smaller-scale collection systems may be required rather than a uniform national model.

Other concerns focused on uncollected waste and dumping in drains and water bodies. The researchers explained that their modelling incorporated standardized ranges for lower-middle-income countries, taking into account infrastructure gaps and collection inefficiencies.

Members of Parliament present at the forum emphasized the need for stronger coordination across agencies. While some suggested the creation of a National Sanitation Authority, others cautioned against expanding bureaucracy and proposed strengthening existing institutional structures instead.

Education and job creation also featured prominently in the discussion. Prof. Quartey highlighted earlier regional research on green jobs and recycling, stressing that investment in skills development and public awareness could help unlock employment opportunities in the waste sector.

The research team concluded that Ghana’s annual sanitation-related losses far exceed current spending levels. They called for increased and sustained investment, targeted interventions in high-risk communities, and stronger data and budgeting systems within Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure sanitation is prioritized as a central pillar of national development.