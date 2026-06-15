Poor Sanitation Costs Ghana GH¢6.2bn Each Year

Ghana gets GH¢180 back for every cedi invested in sanitation, yet a University of Ghana study finds the country’s underinvestment still costs GH¢6.2 billion a year.

The figure, calculated by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and presented at a stakeholder forum in Accra, captures the combined weight of healthcare bills, lost productivity and preventable deaths that inadequate waste management imposes each year.

That return on investment makes the underspending harder to justify. Raise spending to levels comparable to peer lower middle income countries, ISSER argues, and each cedi would yield GH¢556 in economic benefit, three times the current rate.

Ghana now spends GH¢38 per tonne of waste generated. Researchers describe the figure as woefully short for cities where population growth has outrun waste collection, landfill development and drainage.

Sanitation related diseases, including malaria, cholera, typhoid, pneumonia and diarrhoea, cost Ghana GH¢5.8 billion in direct healthcare expenses each year. Absenteeism and reduced output add another GH¢650 million. Together they erase 31.9 million workdays annually.

ISSER estimates poor sanitation contributes to more than 177,000 deaths in Ghana each year, a figure researchers linked to inadequate waste management and failing environmental health infrastructure.

Led by Professor Peter Quartey and Dr. Kwame Adjei-Mantey, the study projects a stronger investment push could lift national economic gains from GH¢58 billion in 2025 to GH¢67.2 billion by 2032, driven by lower healthcare spending, higher workforce participation and reduced mortality.

Local assemblies sit at the front line. Many depend on limited internal revenue and central government transfers that have not kept pace with demand. Floods, disease outbreaks and blocked drains regularly disrupt transport, supply chains and operations across both formal and informal sectors.

ISSER’s report concludes that each year without meaningful action locks in avoidable healthcare costs, lost output and preventable deaths. Researchers are calling on government to integrate sanitation into national economic planning and urban development strategy and to open waste management services to greater private sector participation.