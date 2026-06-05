Poor Facilities Drive 102 Students From Bolga NTC

One hundred and two prospective nursing students who were offered admission to the Nursing Training College (NTC) in Bolgatanga for the 2025/2026 academic year have rejected their places, citing the school’s deteriorating infrastructure and narrow programme offerings, raising fresh concerns about the health workforce pipeline in Ghana’s Upper East Region.

Out of 347 students offered admission, only 272 reported to campus for the matriculation ceremony, where Principal Winifred Porsaa Wondong disclosed the scale of the crisis confronting the institution. She added that six students had already discontinued after enrolling, and warned the attrition will worsen before the cohort reaches final year.

“We are appealing to the old students of Nursing Training College, Bolgatanga through Professor Vida Yakong to come to the aid of the College,” she said. “No contribution is small.”

The college, established in the late 1960s and widely credited with producing nursing professionals and college principals across Ghana, is still without adequate residential accommodation, functional lecture halls, a reliable vehicle fleet, a secure perimeter wall, and a settled land boundary with the neighbouring Zaare community. The dilapidated auditorium, Porsaa Wondong noted, poses active physical risks to students and staff.

She formally appealed to the Upper East Regional Minister, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), and the area Member of Parliament (MP) to lobby the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for a two-storey lecture block, separate male and female residential blocks, and an administration complex with a library and computer laboratory.

Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Akamugri Atanga, who attended the ceremony as Guest of Honour, responded with assurances that his office is already working on the land dispute and will push the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly to channel legacy project funds toward the college’s most pressing construction needs.

Beyond infrastructure, the principal raised concern over student conduct, warning new matriculants against betting, internet fraud, and overspending on devices they cannot genuinely afford. She stressed the problem is widespread across tertiary institutions and nursing colleges are not immune.

On the academic side, the college reported strong results in the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) licensing examinations held in November and December 2025. Of 227 candidates presented, 181 passed, a pass rate of 79.7 percent. A separate batch of 227 students also passed the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) terminal examination, with 25 earning distinctions.