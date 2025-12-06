Poll shows split preferences for potential NDC leadership among voter groups

A new social media poll released by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed contrasting preferences between NPP voters and floating voters regarding potential NDC leadership. The data shared by pollster and Executive Director Mussah Dankwah suggests Haruna Iddrisu enjoys remarkable backing among NPP supporters while floating voters appear split.

According to Dankwah, NPP voters prefer Haruna Iddrisu with 42 percent support in the NDC race, followed by Asiedu Nketia with 16 percent. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang recorded 13 percent, Julius Debrah 12 percent, Ato Forson 7 percent, Joshua Alabi 4 percent, Okudjeto Ablakwa 3 percent and Eric Opoku 2 percent among NPP voters.

Results among floating voters paint a slightly different picture, with Ato Forson and Haruna Iddrisu both commanding 27 percent. Dankwah noted that among floating voters, Ato Forson holds a thin razor lead over Haruna but they are statistically tied on 27 percent each, matching the outcome of NDC voters.

In that group, Asiedu Nketia follows with 18 percent, while Prof. Opoku-Agyemang records 10 percent. Julius Debrah and Okudjeto Ablakwa are reported as tied at 7 percent, with Joshua Alabi at 2 percent and Eric Opoku at 1 percent among floating voters.

The poll results highlight divergent perceptions of potential NDC leadership figures across different voter segments. Haruna Iddrisu’s strong performance among NPP voters suggests crossover appeal, while his tie with Ato Forson among floating voters indicates competitive positioning within the broader electorate.

Ato Forson’s equal standing with Iddrisu among floating voters, despite lower support from NPP voters, suggests stronger consolidation among NDC-leaning independents. The 27 percent figure for both candidates among floating voters falls within typical margins of error for social media polls, making definitive conclusions about leading preference difficult.

Asiedu Nketia’s consistent second or third place showing across voter groups indicates sustained recognition and support base. His 16 percent among NPP voters and 18 percent among floating voters position him as a significant factor in any leadership conversation.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s performance ranges from 10 percent among floating voters to 13 percent among NPP voters, reflecting moderate support levels. Her recent role as NDC vice presidential candidate in the 2024 elections gives her high visibility within party circles.

The methodology and sample size of the social media poll were not disclosed in the data shared by Dankwah. Social media polls typically reach self-selected respondents rather than representative samples, which can affect result accuracy compared to scientifically conducted surveys with random sampling.

The timing of the poll comes as conversations about NDC’s future direction intensify following recent political developments. Leadership preferences often shift as parties evaluate electoral performance and strategic positioning ahead of future campaigns.

NPP voters expressing preferences for potential NDC leaders represents an unusual dynamic in Ghanaian political polling. Such crossover interest could reflect perceptions about which NDC figures might present stronger or weaker electoral challenges to NPP candidates in future contests.

Floating voters represent a critical demographic in Ghanaian elections, often determining outcomes in competitive races. Their split preference between Forson and Iddrisu suggests both figures have developed appeal beyond core party bases, an important factor for parties seeking to expand electoral coalitions.

The poll results will likely fuel ongoing discussions within NDC circles about leadership succession and strategic positioning. However, formal leadership decisions remain internal party matters subject to constitutional processes and delegate voting rather than public opinion polls.