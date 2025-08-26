Politics of Tribal Bigotry: Intra-Party or Inter-Party

I have lived long enough, and observed closely enough, to know that few poisons are more dangerous to the wellbeing of a nation than the politics of tribal bigotry.

Whether it festers within a political party or spreads between rival parties, its effect is the same: division, suspicion, and decay.

My reflections on intra-party tribalism

When a party is consumed by tribal considerations, leadership contests cease to be about vision or competence. They are reduced to crude questions of “who from our tribe must lead?” or “whose kinship circle must dominate?” I have seen how this suffocates meritocracy and leaves talented individuals on the margins, not because they lack ability, but because they bear the “wrong” name or lineage. Such parties fracture into factions, splinter into breakaway groups, and eventually weaken their capacity to serve the nation.

My reflections on inter-party tribalism

When parties themselves become identified with particular tribes or regions, democracy itself is corrupted. Elections become ethnic headcounts rather than contests of ideas. Rhetoric is no longer about policy but about survival—one group fears exclusion if another wins. I have seen how such tribal entrenchment erodes the very spirit of citizenship, until people no longer think of themselves as members of one nation, but as members of rival camps. That path, history shows us—from Rwanda to Côte d’Ivoire, and even in Ghana’s own moments of tension—leads not to progress but to conflict.

The danger to national wellbeing

Tribal bigotry corrodes trust in institutions, replaces fairness with patronage, and diverts governance from service to sectional appeasement. Appointments are made not on merit but on ethnic balance sheets. Development projects follow tribal lines rather than national priorities. Citizens grow cynical, believing the system is rigged. And when hope in fairness collapses, instability lurks close by. No nation can build prosperity on such a foundation.

A broader moral responsibility

This is more than a political question—it is a moral one. For me, tribal bigotry is the betrayal of a simple truth: that every human being is more than the accident of their birth. To reduce leadership and service to tribes is to diminish the dignity of both the leader and the led. It is to mortgage the destiny of an entire nation to narrow prejudice.

The way forward as I see it

If we are to rise above this poison, we must:

Strengthen institutions so that competence, not kinship, decides advancement.

Cultivate leaders who embody inclusivity, who reflect the diversity of our people not as tokens but as equals.

Enforce the laws firmly against hate speech, discrimination, and incitement.

Educate our citizens, especially the young, that poverty, corruption, and unemployment have no tribal identity, they afflict us all.

Nurture a shared national identity stronger than the pulls of ancestry.

My conviction

I say without hesitation: the politics of tribal bigotry, whether intra-party or inter-party, is not just unhealthy politics. It is a national security threat. Left unchecked, it eats away at unity, cripples development, and endangers the very survival of the state. I believe that a nation that tolerates tribal bigotry sells its future cheaply, but a nation that overcomes it secures its destiny.

For me, the call is clear: we must reject tribal politics in all its forms. We must insist that leadership be measured not by bloodline but by vision, integrity, and service. Only then can we build a nation where every citizen belongs, and where the wellbeing of the people is greater than the narrow claims of tribe.