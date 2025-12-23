Politicians, Legal Practitioners Reject Five Year Presidential Term Proposal

Several public figures have rejected the Constitutional Review Committee’s (CRC) recommendation to extend Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years, arguing the current system is sufficient for effective governance.

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu expressed his dissent in a Facebook post shortly after the CRC presented its report to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22. He described the proposal as unnecessary, stating that extending the four year term to a five year term is a clear rejection.

Akim Swedru Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Nyarko Osei similarly opposed the recommendation, pointing to America’s democratic development under an unchanged four year presidential term system. In a social media post, the lawmaker questioned why Ghana would need an extension when other thriving democracies have succeeded without one.

“When a man is greedy and can’t function outside governmental power, a term of 10 years won’t satisfy him,” Osei wrote. “How did America develop its democracy using the undeviating four year term for the past 200 years? Bad leaders are just lawbreakers, period.”

The CRC, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, presented its final report at Jubilee House on Monday, December 22, following 11 months of nationwide consultations. The committee visited 10 regions and held engagements with academics, trade unions, traditional authorities, and citizens across the country.

Professor Prempeh said the proposal for a five year term stems from the belief that the current tenure does not allow sufficient time for governments to implement policies effectively. He noted that a significant portion of a four year presidential term in Ghana is often lost to administrative transitions and electioneering.

“The President spends about six months settling into office and nearly a year campaigning,” Professor Prempeh explained during the presentation. To address this, the Committee recommended regulating campaign seasons to reduce prolonged political activity and allow governments adequate time to govern.

The CRC chairman clarified that the proposal deliberately excludes any provision for a third term, emphasizing that the committee found no public demand for such an extension. “We couldn’t find a place for a third term; there was no demand for it, and nobody seemed to support it including President Mahama,” he said.

Osei emphasized that Ghana’s real problem lies in inefficiency and corruption, not in the length of time presidents are given to govern. “Stop the corruption, cut the waste, increase productivity, and respect time. We don’t need longer presidential terms to develop our country,” he stated.

The Akim Swedru legislator stressed that genuine leadership requires focus and integrity, not extended rule. “Every four years, we change governments without seeing significant change in our lives. Four years is enough for any serious leader who wants to make an impact to do so,” he added.

Beyond the presidential term extension, the CRC recommended sweeping changes to Ghana’s governance architecture. The committee proposed ending the hybrid system that allows MPs to serve as ministers, calling for a clearer separation between the Executive and the Legislature.

Professor Prempeh argued that this system of ministerial appointment weakens efficiency and accountability. “The current system is not working,” he said. “We are proposing that we separate executive from Legislature to allow parliament focus on its mandate of oversight over the executive.”

The report recommends an amendment to Article 78 of the Constitution to provide that no MP may be appointed a Minister of State, Deputy Minister, or Regional Minister. This represents a significant departure from the current practice where government ministers are drawn from Parliament.

The committee also proposed wide-ranging changes to local governance, including the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs). However, Professor Prempeh said this would not be blanket, as the election would be based on specific benchmarks which must be met by a particular assembly.

“We think we are ready as a country to make a historic move in the way in which our local government is structured,” Professor Prempeh said during the presentation.

The CRC recommended the creation of a new Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to harmonize the prosecution of corruption cases currently spread across several agencies. The report suggests placing state owned enterprises under constitutional oversight through a body akin to the State Interests and Governance Authority.

“We believe that we need to protect the state sector from over politicization,” Professor Prempeh said, adding that the economic weight and systemic risks of such enterprises justify closer constitutional regulation.

The committee also proposed expanding the authority of the Council of State, moving it closer to its original 1969 conception as a co guarantor in presidential appointments. Under the proposals, the Council would shoulder more responsibility for appointments to certain offices.

President Mahama, upon receiving the report, announced plans to establish an Implementation Committee early in 2026. He noted that some members of the Constitutional Review Committee would be invited to serve on the implementation body to ensure continuity and preserve institutional memory.

“Our 1992 constitution has served us very well. I mean, it’s been the most durable constitution, but a time comes when you need to look at it and make some adjustments so that it can serve us for an even longer period going into the future,” the President said.

He acknowledged that some of the proposals were far reaching but said they were needed to strengthen Ghana’s democratic order, especially at a time when constitutional governance in parts of the sub region was under strain.

President Mahama said the report would be published soon, adding that he did not want it kept like a nuclear secret, though he did not give a specific publication date. He directed the Attorney General and Legal Council to review the document thoroughly before determining the next steps.

The 1992 Constitution has been Ghana’s longest serving constitutional framework since independence. The CRC’s mandate was to review and resolve challenges from previous constitutional reviews, particularly those of the 2010 Constitution Review Commission and the 2023 Constitution Review Consultative Committee.

Political analysts have noted that any amendments to the Constitution would require a national referendum, meaning Ghanaians would ultimately decide whether to accept or reject the proposed changes.