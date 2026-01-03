Politicians Clash Over GoldBod Operations and Alleged Losses

Political figures from Ghana’s major parties have engaged in sharp exchanges over the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) operations, with critics demanding a parliamentary probe while supporters defend the institution as crucial to economic stability. The debate centers on a reported $214 million loss under the Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme, sparking concerns about transparency and accountability.

Yaa Ansaa Safori, a women’s coordinator for Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign in the Eastern Region, criticized GoldBod on Asaase Radio’s The Forum programme Saturday, warning that the reported losses could have serious consequences for ordinary Ghanaians. She questioned whether the institution was truly serving citizens or political interests.

Ansaa Safori expressed concern over declining purchasing power, rising utility bills, and delayed contractor payments. She argued that funds used to stabilize the cedi could have been redirected to improve living standards. The NPP member suggested GoldBod was established to divert funds somewhere, describing it as a tool to make money for themselves rather than address illegal mining.

Joshua Sika Nartey, spokesperson for the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and a National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team member, defended GoldBod operations during the same programme. He argued that President John Mahama’s administration is implementing policies to strengthen Ghana’s financial independence through better management of natural resources.

Nartey dismissed opposition claims that GoldBod could incur losses up to $300 million, saying such projections ignore broader gains made since late 2022. He emphasized that GoldBod has contributed to stabilizing the cedi, supporting struggling businesses, and boosting investor confidence. The NDC official highlighted that the entire African continent pays $71 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), suggesting that better resource control could reduce such dependence.

The controversy stems from a Minority in Parliament press conference where Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, representing the opposition caucus, called for a bipartisan parliamentary investigation. The Ofoase Ayirebi MP demanded that an ad hoc committee with subpoena powers examine all contracts, licences, and intermediaries connected to the G4R programme.

Oppong Nkrumah questioned the selection of Bower Rock Company Limited as what he described as a sole national aggregator for gold produced by small scale mining companies. He demanded public disclosure of GoldBod’s fee structures, pricing formulas, aggregator selection criteria, and foreign exchange arrangements. The Minority also raised concerns that state funds may have been used to purchase gold from illegal mining operations.

However, Dzifa Gunu, acting chief executive officer of Ghana Digital Centres and a staunch NDC member, challenged Oppong Nkrumah’s credibility. She stated on Facebook that the Minority spokesperson was invited to JoyNews Newsfile to defend his claims against GoldBod but failed to appear. Gunu framed the issue as one of accountability, arguing that serious allegations demand public defense rather than press conference statements.

Hayford Mensah Ayerakwa, director of research and administration at Africa Policy Lens (APL), called for more radical action. Speaking on The Forum, Ayerakwa argued that Ghana should be prepared to close down GoldBod or suspend gold exports if necessary to rebuild domestic capacity and regain control over natural resources.

The economist criticized the government’s focus on GoldBod while illegal mining continues devastating communities. He accused the Mahama administration of repeating failed approaches, relying on optics rather than decisive action. Ayerakwa warned that continuing to prioritize GoldBod while illegal mining thrives is morally and economically unsustainable.

Opoku Mensah Yaw, a spokesman for former education minister Yaw Osei Adutwum and an NPP official, questioned the government’s management of GoldBod. Speaking on The Forum, Mensah Yaw criticized what he described as contradictory messaging on Ghana’s relationship with the IMF.

He argued that the government appeared preoccupied with using GoldBod to demonstrate control over gold reserves while neglecting broader economic objectives such as job creation and industrial expansion. Mensah Yaw urged the government to be more transparent about GoldBod operations and refocus the institution on value addition rather than headline driven gold purchases.

The NPP spokesperson also criticized comments by a government communicator suggesting the IMF was envious of Ghana’s economic progress. He described such remarks as misleading and damaging, pointing to a letter of intent requesting a three month extension of Ghana’s IMF programme that would bring an additional $200 million in support. Mensah Yaw argued that attacking the IMF publicly while seeking assistance risked confusing the public.

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) urged Parliament to protect gains made by GoldBod. In a statement released Thursday, the association expressed concern over political debates causing adverse effects and derailing miners from contributing to economic stability. GNASSM cautioned members from both the NDC and NPP against falling for external influences or short term political gain.

The small scale miners association called on Parliament to focus on supporting GoldBod and related institutions to strengthen Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves instead of engaging in debates that destabilize the market. The statement noted that the Ghana Gold Board Act was passed on a bipartisan basis and should be protected.

GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi has denied incurring losses, describing IMF claims as speculative and inaccurate. Gyamfi stated that GoldBod expects an income surplus of at least GH¢600 million for the 2025 financial year. He explained that GoldBod’s role is limited to purchasing, assaying and exporting gold on behalf of the Bank of Ghana, with all trading and sales agreements handled by the central bank.

The IMF reported in its Fifth Review of Ghana’s three year Extended Credit Facility programme that losses from artisanal and small scale dore gold transactions reached $214 million through the third quarter of 2025. The Fund attributed losses to trading operations and what it described as GoldBod offtaker fees, though GoldBod has disputed charging such fees.

Gyamfi announced plans to publicly address allegations beginning Monday, accusing the NPP Minority of hypocrisy. He released preliminary data showing that Bank of Ghana losses from gold purchases were GH¢2.15 billion in 2023 and GH¢4.84 billion in 2024 under the previous administration. For 2025, unaudited losses stand at approximately GH¢2.3 billion according to IMF figures.

The GoldBod chief executive argued that losses decreased substantially in 2025 despite purchasing larger gold volumes at higher prices. He linked programme performance to broader economic indicators, noting that inflation declined for 11 consecutive months from 23.8% to 6.3% while the cedi appreciated by over 35% against the US dollar.

The debate reflects deeper tensions over Ghana’s approach to natural resource management, economic policy, and political accountability. Both sides accuse the other of prioritizing political advantage over national interest, while small scale miners and economists call for depoliticization of gold sector governance.