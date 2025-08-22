Politician Questions Credibility of Poll Showing Bawumia Leading NPP Race

A political aide has challenged the validity of recent survey results indicating Mahamudu Bawumia holds a substantial lead in the New Patriotic Party’s leadership contest.

Pius Enam Hadzide, representing potential contender Bryan Acheampong, described such polls as potentially deceptive psychological operations sponsored by politicians.

The Global Info Analytics survey, conducted between August 12 and 20, sampled 2,656 party delegates nationwide. It showed Bawumia with 52 percent support, followed by Kennedy Agyapong at 17 percent, and Acheampong trailing with 3 percent. Hadzide insisted these figures misrepresent actual ground support, maintaining that Acheampong remains the fastest-growing contender.

In the party chairmanship race, the same poll showed former General Secretary John Boadu leading with 32 percent support, closely followed by Ashanti Regional Chairman Benard Antwi Boasiako at 23 percent. Other candidates registered minimal support, while 34 percent of delegates reported remaining undecided, indicating significant potential for shifts before the internal elections.

The criticism highlights growing tensions within the party as contenders position themselves for the 2028 general elections. With a substantial portion of delegates still uncommitted, the leadership races remain highly competitive despite early polling numbers.