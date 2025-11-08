Political Songs Fade with Power, Says Grammy Winner Angelique Kidjo

Renowned Beninese music icon and Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo has cautioned artists against using their talent to glorify politicians or political parties.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Female Poets Society podcast, Kidjo emphasized that her music is not made to serve political interests, explaining that political influence is temporary while genuine artistry endures.

According to her, musicians who tie their creativity to a particular regime risk fading away once that regime loses power.

Recalling the advice she received from her father, Kidjo said, “He always told me, especially as a singer, never write songs for any political party. Governments come and go, and when they do, you go with them.”

The celebrated performer urged her colleagues to remain independent thinkers and use their voices to represent the people rather than the powerful. “Express your opinions freely,” she added. “Once you sell your voice to those in power, you stop being the people’s voice. And when that power changes hands, you’re forgotten.”

Kidjo’s remarks have resonated widely, reinforcing her long-held belief that music should serve as a tool for truth and social consciousness, not political promotion.