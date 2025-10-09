Political Parties Urge New INEC Chief to Restore Electoral Credibility

Nigeria’s umbrella organization of political parties has congratulated Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan on his appointment as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission while emphasizing that his leadership will be judged by his commitment to impartiality and the credibility of upcoming elections.

The National Council of State unanimously approved Amupitan’s appointment on Thursday, following President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria to lead the electoral body. The appointment follows the exit of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who completed his 10-year tenure in October 2025.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), in a statement signed by Deputy National Publicity Secretary Comrade James Ezema, described the development as an opportunity to rebuild public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process, which has faced persistent criticism over transparency and fairness concerns.

“Professor Amupitan must remember that Nigerians are yearning for a credible electoral process that reflects the true will of the people,” the statement said, urging the new chairman to ensure he leaves office with his integrity intact by serving with courage, fairness, and sincerity of purpose.

Amupitan hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, where he has lectured for over three decades. His areas of expertise include Company Law, Law of Evidence, and Corporate Governance, credentials that position him as a seasoned legal scholar with extensive administrative experience.

The CNPP’s statement emphasized that the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025, will serve as an immediate test case for Amupitan’s leadership. According to the organization, how INEC conducts that election will set the tone for public trust ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Anambra election will be the first major poll under Professor Amupitan’s leadership,” the statement continued. “It will provide him and the Commission the chance to demonstrate a new commitment to credibility and efficiency in the management of elections. The entire nation will be watching to see if INEC can truly rise above political pressures and logistical failures that have undermined past elections.”

The Inter Party Advisory Council has similarly flagged the Anambra governorship election as a crucial test for Nigeria’s democratic system ahead of the 2027 general election. The convergence of views among political party organizations underscores widespread expectations that the new INEC leadership must deliver visible improvements in electoral administration.

Sixteen political parties met the submission deadline and are set to participate in the November 8 election, with campaign activities having commenced on June 11, 2025, and scheduled to continue until midnight of November 6, 2025, 24 hours before voting begins.

The timing of Amupitan’s appointment places him at the helm during a critical electoral period. With less than a month until voting day, the new chairman must quickly familiarize himself with operational preparations, logistics arrangements, security protocols, and stakeholder coordination efforts already underway for the Anambra poll.

Nigeria’s electoral history includes numerous controversies around vote counting, result collation, technological failures, and allegations of manipulation. Public confidence in INEC has fluctuated based on perceived independence from political influence and operational competence in delivering credible elections.

The CNPP urged civil society organizations, media, and ordinary citizens to take active interest in all electoral processes, stressing that democracy can only thrive when people maintain vigilance and defend their right to choose leaders.

“We urge Nigerians to remain eternally vigilant, participate actively in the electoral process, and be ready to protect their votes in all elections beginning from the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election,” Ezema said. “Democracy is not sustained by institutions alone but by the collective resolve of citizens to demand accountability and transparency.”

The statement reflects broader concerns among political stakeholders about electoral integrity. Nigeria has experienced disputed elections, court challenges, and protests over results that many citizens and political parties have questioned. Restoring faith in the electoral process requires not just institutional reforms but visible commitment to fairness from leadership.

Amupitan faces substantial expectations. He must balance competing demands from political parties while maintaining INEC’s independence and credibility. He must ensure operational efficiency across Nigeria’s complex geographic and demographic landscape while managing limited resources and logistical challenges. And he must navigate political pressures while adhering strictly to constitutional and legal frameworks governing elections.

The CNPP reaffirmed its commitment to working with all stakeholders to promote electoral integrity, peaceful participation, and rule of law in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Our democracy will only endure when institutions like INEC earn the people’s trust,” the statement concluded. “We believe Professor Amupitan has the opportunity to make history by restoring faith in the ballot, ensuring that every vote counts, and leaving behind a legacy of honour.”

The new chairman’s approach to the Anambra election will likely shape perceptions of his tenure. A smooth, credible poll could build momentum for confidence in subsequent elections. Conversely, significant problems could reinforce existing skepticism about INEC’s capacity to conduct free and fair elections.

International observers, domestic monitoring groups, and media will scrutinize the Anambra election closely. Their assessments will influence both domestic and international perceptions of Nigeria’s electoral progress under Amupitan’s leadership.

Beyond Anambra, the new chairman must prepare for the 2027 general elections, which will determine Nigeria’s presidential, legislative, and state leadership for the next political cycle. Those elections will represent the ultimate test of any reforms or improvements implemented under his watch.