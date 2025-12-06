“Political Gimmicks Won’t Work’: Ashaiman Chief Fires MP Over IDA Land Issues

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has openly challenged the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Hon. Ernest Norgbey, accusing him of dishonesty and a lack of respect for the traditional authority over matters concerning the Ashaiman Irrigation Development Authority (IDA) lands.

He made the call during the 41st Farmers’ Day celebration held at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, where the MP raised concerns about alleged private encroachment on IDA lands originally allocated for agricultural development.

Threat

According to the MP, the increasing takeover of the land by private developers threatens agricultural livelihoods in the municipality.

However, in a swift and passionate response, Nii Annang Adzor criticised the MP’s remarks as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and gain political advantage.

He stated that the MP had never sought engagement with the Ashaiman Divisional Council on issues relating to the IDA lands, yet chose to speak forcefully on a public platform.

“Hon. Ernest Norgbey is known for using Farmers’ Day Celebrations to make such unwarranted claims. But today, the people of Ashaiman have seen the level of dishonesty he displayed. When did he observe these encroachments and what actions did he take? Can an MP who doesn’t engage the Divisional Council command any temerity of these issues?” he quizzed.

Conduct

The Chief also urged the MP to conduct himself with greater care and respect, noting that misleading statements could ruin his credibility and sow unnecessary tension within the community.

He further reminded him that political leadership is temporary, unlike the enduring role of traditional rulers.

“Ashaiman is no longer predominantly a farming community. Years ago, the stretch from the motorway to Lebanon Zone was filled with farmlands, but the situation has changed with urban growth. If the MP wants to comment on such issues, it must be with circumspection. One day he will leave office, and the traditional leaders will still remain,” he warned.

Caution

Despite his strong caution to the MP, Nii Annang Adzor used the occasion to encourage the youth to embrace modern agriculture.

He highlighted the numerous opportunities in agribusiness and the availability of ready markets for produce, assuring that farming remains an avenue for economic empowerment even in an urbanising Ashaiman.

The Farmers’ Day Celebration brought together stakeholders from the Agricultural Sector, Assembly Officials, and Community Members who acknowledged the contributions of local farmers despite the challenges posed by rapid urban expansion.

Meanwhile, some lauded the Chief and registered their displeasure against the unruly utterances of the MP.