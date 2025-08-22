Political Defeat Is Not the End — ABANTU Inspires Women Leaders

ABANTU for Development, a women’s rights organisation, with support from the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), has begun implementing a project titled “Strengthening Activism for a Gender-Responsive Elections 2024 in Ghana.”

As part of the initiative, ABANTU is holding a strategic engagement with women who contested parliamentary seats in the 2024 elections but were unsuccessful.

The platform seeks to reflect on their experiences, identify structural and institutional barriers, and develop strategies for sustained support and capacity building. It also aims to strengthen inter-party solidarity among women leaders.

Executive Director of ABANTU, Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutin, emphasized the importance of recognizing women who contested elections regardless of the outcome. “Anyone courageous enough to contest for elected office deserves recognition.

Too often, attention is given only to winners, while those who do not win are forgotten. Yet, they too are leaders in their communities and vital to our democratic process,” she said.

She revealed that out of 119 women who contested in the 2024 parliamentary elections, 78 did not win their seats.

She added that although the Affirmative Action Law was passed in 2024, its late passage made full implementation impossible before the elections, hence the need for platforms that advance women’s political participation.

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and ex-MP for Okaikwei South, Hon. Dakoa Newman, commended the resilience of women candidates, describing their sacrifices as significant to both family and national life.

She urged women not to see electoral defeat as the end of their political journey. “Not winning is never the end. It can be a stepping stone to new opportunities in governance and party leadership,” she said.

She, however, expressed concern over persistent barriers, including gender-based political violence and inadequate financing, which continue to discourage women from contesting.

She called for the full enforcement of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), stressing that its 30% quota must be applied across all levels of governance.

The Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Hon Mavis Hawa Koomson also recounted her rise from constituency women’s organiser to Parliament in 2012 and her subsequent ministerial roles.

She attributed her 2024 defeat to political violence and intimidation, warning that such practices undermine democracy and discourage young women from entering politics.

She reaffirmed her commitment to leadership, expressing her ambition to become the National Women’s Organizer of her party.

Former Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira MP, Catherine Afeku, urged women in politics to remain resilient and adaptable. She recalled her first electoral victory in 2008 against the odds, her subsequent loss in 2012, and her comeback in 2016, which led to her appointment as Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

After losing again in 2020, she pursued legal studies, which she is set to complete in 2025. She advised women to stay relevant and continuously build their skills, noting that political setbacks should not end their public service.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Eunice Ohenewaa Ansu , also shared her story of defying discouragement to contest in a constituency considered an opposition stronghold.

Despite challenges such as lack of financial support and internal party divisions, she emerged as her party’s candidate. Though she lost in the general elections, she was later appointed MCE. She called on women to remain courageous, focused, and committed despite the difficulties.

The Coordinator of the Affirmative Action Law Coalition, Becky Ahadzi, also urged government, political parties, and civil society to ensure the full implementation of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act to boost women’s representation in governance.

She noted that although the Act was passed in July 2024 and became law in September, it did not impact the 2024 elections but provides a framework to address gender gaps. The law sets targets of 30% female representation in public and private sectors by 2026, rising to 50% by 2034.

Ms. Ahadzi cited examples from Rwanda and Sierra Leone, where similar measures significantly increased women’s political participation.

She, however, pointed out weaknesses in Ghana’s law, including the lack of sanctions for non-compliance, and called for constitutional quotas and stronger enforcement mechanisms.

The Act obliges political parties to allocate 30% of internal leadership roles to women, support female candidates, and submit annual gender equity reports. It also mandates at least 30% women in ministerial and public appointments, while criminalizing gender-based violence in politics.

Ms. Ahadzi stressed that the law’s success depends on accountability and enforcement, urging stakeholders to test its provisions in cases of victimization and abuse.

