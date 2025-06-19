Political Analyst Questions Adutwum’s NPP Flagbearer Prospects

Seasoned journalist and political analyst Elvis Darko has cast doubt on Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum’s viability as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer contender, describing him as the least likely to succeed among current aspirants.

The Newscenta newspaper editor made these remarks during an appearance on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily program, where he analyzed the internal dynamics of the ruling party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

“Against the three, he is the one with the least chance,” Darko stated, referencing the known candidates competing for the NPP’s top position. He emphasized that internal party elections require more than ministerial accomplishments, noting that grassroots connections and established political networks often determine success.

Darko highlighted Adutwum’s relatively recent entry into Ghanaian politics as a significant hurdle. “Dr. Adutwum had not been in Ghana for a long time before entering politics. While he won a parliamentary seat and served in government, flagbearer aspirations demand measurable support among MPs and party delegates,” he explained. The analyst questioned the minister’s influence at the polling station level, a crucial factor in the NPP’s delegate-based selection process.

The Education Minister faces competition from prominent figures including Kennedy Agyapong and Bryan Acheampong in what observers predict will be a fiercely contested primary. Darko’s assessment suggests Adutwum must overcome substantial organizational challenges within the party’s base to emerge as a serious contender.

Political observers note that while technocratic credentials may bolster a candidate’s profile, the NPP’s internal election mechanisms traditionally reward long-standing party loyalty and grassroots mobilization capabilities. As the race intensifies, Adutwum’s campaign will need to demonstrate tangible support among the party’s structures to alter the current perception of his prospects.