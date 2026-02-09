Polish-Ghanaian Philanthropist Omenaa Mensah Receives Global Woman of Impact Award

Polish-Ghanaian philanthropist Omenaa Mensah has been honored with the prestigious Global Woman of Impact Award during Super Bowl LX weekend in San Francisco, marking the first time in 25 years that Off The Field National Football League (NFL) Wives Association has presented the distinction to a woman from outside the United States.

The award was presented on February 6, 2026, during the 25th Annual Super Bowl Charity Fashion Show at the official Off The Field ceremony. The recognition highlights Mensah’s over 12 years of intensive humanitarian and development work across Africa and Europe, which has tangibly improved the living conditions of over two million people.

Born to a Ghanaian father and Polish mother, Mensah is the founder of TOP CHARITY, the largest philanthropic platform in Central and Eastern Europe. Over the past five years, the initiative has mobilized nearly 150 million Polish zloty from entrepreneurs and partners for social, educational, and humanitarian causes.

Receiving the award, Mensah said the recognition symbolizes progress for every girl who has been told she does not deserve something yet found the determination to persevere. She recalled her father telling her at age six that she would have to work twice as hard to prove her worth, and expressed gratitude for the platform to continue building a community of people who truly care.

Her humanitarian impact includes supporting the rescue and education of more than 400 children in Ghana through the Kids Haven School initiative, located in Tema, 25 kilometers east of Accra. Construction of the facility began in April 2017 and was completed in September 2021, providing a safe environment for 60 children aged between four and 17 who have endured forced labor, exploitation, and modern slavery.

Mensah has also co-created nearly 200 social projects through the Philanthropic Consortium. In 2022, together with her husband Rafał Brzoska, she organized Convoys of Polish Hearts, the largest private humanitarian aid transports for civilians in war-torn Ukraine. The couple also created the RiO Edu Centrum in Warsaw to support women and children fleeing the conflict.

The Global Woman of Impact Award honors women demonstrating continuous social commitment, leadership, and measurable change at both local and global levels. Past recipients include broadcaster Robin Roberts, entrepreneur Kathy Ireland, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, actress and producer Marlo Thomas, businesswoman Nina Vaca, and entrepreneur Janice Bryant Howroyd.

Alongside Mensah, Off The Field recognized other changemakers during the ceremony. Grammy Award winning singer Ashanti received the Women of Impact Culture Catalyst Award for her influence on global popular culture and advocacy through the arts. Sara Hood received the Danielle Beverly Courage Award for her advocacy for children with special needs, while April Simpkins was honored with the Resilience Impact Award for her leadership in mental health advocacy. Pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences received the Wellness Impact Award for contributions to public health innovation and global health access.

The ceremony took place during Super Bowl LX weekend in San Francisco, where the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks. The event brought together leaders from sports, fashion, and global business, raising approximately one million United States dollars for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland and San Francisco and the Charlotte Maxwell Clinic.

Off The Field NFL Wives Association, founded in 2006, is the official philanthropic organization of NFL players’ wives and partners. Operating in more than 30 NFL cities, the organization focuses on youth empowerment, community leadership, mental health advocacy, and expanding opportunities for girls in sports. Between 2024 and 2025, Off The Field surpassed one million dollars in charitable giving, supporting more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the United States.

Mensah also serves as the first Polish member of the Tate Modern Africa Acquisitions Committee and chairs the OmenaArt Foundation, which promotes African contemporary artists in European markets. She has received the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Rebirth of Poland from the President of Poland and the Stars of Charity Award from the Academy of Philanthropy Development in Poland.