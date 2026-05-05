Policymakers Gather in Accra to Address Ghana’s AI Infrastructure Gap

Senior policymakers, regulators, telecom operators, and digital infrastructure providers are meeting in Accra on Wednesday for a closed-door session examining whether Ghana has the physical foundations needed to sustain artificial intelligence at scale, as the global technology conversation shifts from software capability to the infrastructure that determines where AI can actually run.

The executive session, titled “AI-Ready Infrastructure: Powering the Future of Enterprise Innovation,” is being convened by Africa Hyperscalers in partnership with Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, and is taking place at the Lancaster Hotel. It brings together senior stakeholders from across Ghana’s digital ecosystem for what organisers describe as a structured, off-the-record engagement.

Confirmed speakers include Solomon Richardson, Director of Technical Services at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), representing Director General Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor; Wojtek Piorko, Managing Director for Africa at Vertiv; Joseph Koranteng, Managing Director of Digital Realty Ghana; Emmanuel Kwarteng, Country Manager at Equinix Ghana; Olufemi Muraino, Regional Director for Atlantic and West Africa at Inlaks Limited; Harriet Yartey, Managing Director for Ghana at CWG Plc; Maxwell Ababio, Deputy Director and Head of Technology and Ethics at the Data Protection Commission; and Temitope Osunrinde, Director at Africa Hyperscalers.

The session comes at a critical juncture. Ghana’s digital progress over the past decade has been anchored in connectivity, broadband expansion, rising mobile penetration, and the rapid growth of digital financial services. But artificial intelligence (AI) demands a different kind of infrastructure, one defined by compute density, continuous power supply, low-latency interconnection, and the ability to host data workloads locally.

That layer is still underdeveloped. While Ghana has attracted growing interest from data centre operators, including PAIX Data Centres, Equinix through its MainOne acquisition, and Digital Realty, these investments remain early relative to the demands of AI-era workloads. Power reliability remains uneven, interconnection ecosystems are still maturing, and enterprise workloads are frequently routed to external servers even where local capacity exists.

Regulatory pressure is increasing in parallel. The Bank of Ghana’s push for localisation of critical financial workloads reflects a broader government position that digital infrastructure is no longer a neutral utility but a sovereign asset. Yet policy ambition has not yet been matched by execution frameworks capable of closing the infrastructure gap at the pace AI adoption requires.

The session reflects a regional pattern. Across Africa, governments are advancing data sovereignty agendas and tightening requirements around local hosting, while infrastructure markets remain fragmented and cross-sector coordination is limited. The result, as participants are expected to discuss, is a widening gap between rising demand and available capacity.

Organisers say the conversation is moving beyond adoption toward execution, with discussions expected to cover energy planning, cloud policy, connectivity investment, regulatory frameworks, and capital deployment. The regional dimension will also feature, given that hyperscale platforms and distributed AI workloads respond to scale and reliability across borders rather than national boundaries alone.

Ghana’s ability to position itself as a host of compute capacity within West Africa, rather than a consumer of externally hosted services, will depend significantly on the alignment achieved across these layers.