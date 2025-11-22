Policy Think Tank Questions Feasibility of Massive Budget Increase

The Centre for Policy Scrutiny (CPS) has raised concerns about Ghana’s 141 percent increase in capital expenditure (CAPEX) for 2026, warning the ambitious allocation may prove difficult to implement without threatening fiscal stability.

The 2026 budget allocated GH¢57.5 billion to CAPEX, representing 3.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The allocation marks a dramatic jump from previous years, with capital expenditure rising from GH¢33 billion in 2025.

A significant portion of the allocation, GH¢30.0 billion, is earmarked for the Big Push Infrastructure Programme, while GH¢15.5 billion goes to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The remaining funds will support roads, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure projects.

The think tank questioned whether the government can realistically deliver on such ambitious plans. Executive Director Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie stated that without credible financing strategies and effective project management, such aggressive expansion risks fiscal slippage and may compromise investment quality.

According to their analysis, CPS believes the massive increase can only succeed if the government demonstrates total commitment to delivering on its promises or brings in private investors to share the financial burden. Without these elements, the think tank fears the plan risks becoming another well intentioned target that fails to materialize due to funding shortfalls.

Portions of CPS’s review cited by The High Street Journal stated that the 140.6 percent increase in CAPEX between 2025 and 2026 raises serious questions about its feasibility, unless the government is totally committed and complemented by private investment.

Despite raising concerns about the ambitious allocation, CPS acknowledged that the Big Push programme, which focuses on accelerating infrastructure delivery, shows signs of seriousness. The think tank pointed to clearer fiscal planning, better coordination across ministries and stronger institutional arrangements.

However, the organization stressed these systems must actually work in practice, not just exist on paper. The review noted that the Big Push programme demonstrates fiscal commitment and institutional readiness, arguing that integrating Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and performance monitoring will improve delivery prospects, efficiency and financial sustainability.

With revenue still tight and high interest payments continuing, CPS believes PPPs will be essential to making the projects financially realistic. The think tank argues that bringing private capital into areas like transport, energy and housing could ease pressure on the public purse while improving project quality.

Even with PPPs, CPS insists strong monitoring and accountability remain non negotiable. The organization cautioned that accelerated disbursement without proper oversight could lead to inefficiencies and cost overruns. Ghana has seen projects stall or collapse because oversight was weak. A 141 percent increase in project spending, they warn, could easily translate into waste if performance monitoring isn’t tightened.

CPS noted that while government has made strides in stabilizing the economy through lower inflation and declining interest rates, revenue mobilisation remains a major challenge. The think tank expressed doubts about the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) ability to deliver on enhanced enforcement and expanded Value Added Tax (VAT) coverage.

The CPS review revealed that although the GRA is expected to implement new digital tax measures, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based customs enforcement systems and VAT reforms, the authority’s allocation increased by only 1.5 percent in the 2026 Budget. This limited resourcing raises doubts about effective implementation of revenue measures set out in the budget.

Dr. Sarkodie emphasized the need for balance between ambition and realism, stating that overambitious CAPEX plans unsupported by realistic revenue and financing strategies can erode fiscal credibility and limit government capacity to respond to economic shocks.

For CPS, it’s not about dismissing the government’s ambition. Instead, the country must approach this massive spending increase with clear eyes. As analysts indicate, a huge boost in capital spending could stimulate jobs, expand economic activity and improve living standards. However, it must be carefully planned, realistically funded and closely monitored.

CPS concluded that the 2026 budget represents a promising shift toward growth and job creation but warned of significant risks, stating that revenue mobilisation, expenditure efficiency and private sector partnership will determine whether Ghana truly resets for growth or simply accumulates new vulnerabilities.