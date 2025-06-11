Policy Reforms Urged to Boost Ghana’s Green Business Growth

Ghana’s transition to a green economy requires urgent policy overhauls and institutional reforms, according to a new report by IMANI Centre for Policy and Education and Africa Centre for Energy Policy.

The analysis identifies critical gaps in climate governance and market systems that currently hinder sustainable business growth.

The report calls for immediate regulatory action, including new Environmental Protection Agency climate-specific regulations under the revised EPA Act. Researchers emphasize the need for standalone climate legislation to strengthen accountability and coordination across government agencies. “Ghana’s green business ecosystem is growing rapidly, but governance constraints stall enterprise scalability,” the authors noted.

Current fiscal incentives for green businesses face criticism for being fragmented and ineffective. The study recommends the Climate Finance Division create a streamlined framework that clearly outlines available benefits and simplifies access procedures. This comes as many businesses report tax burdens negating existing exemptions on eco-friendly imports like solar panels.

Capacity building emerges as another priority area. The report urges green enterprises to access Green Climate Fund grants for project development skills while calling for education reforms. It proposes a national skills gap analysis to align academic curricula with green economy needs through collaboration between environment, education and labor ministries.

Civil society organizations are encouraged to leverage new participatory mechanisms in the EPA Act, including the Citizens’ Bureau and Climate Change Minister’s office, to ensure transparency. These recommendations conclude a six-part examination of Ghana’s green business landscape, highlighting the need for coherent policies to unlock sustainable economic potential.