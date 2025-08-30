Policy Experts Praise Mahama’s Plan to Remove Foreign Retail Investment Barriers

IMANI Africa has thrown its support behind President John Mahama’s decision to eliminate the $1 million minimum capital requirement for foreign trading companies, calling it a transformative reform that could revitalize Ghana’s retail sector.

The policy think tank describes the move as a “bold shift” away from protectionist measures that have limited competition and consumer choice. Under the existing Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, foreign companies needed substantial capital to enter Ghana’s retail market, a rule originally designed to shield local traders from international competition.

IMANI argues the capital threshold has become counterproductive, discouraging smaller foreign investors while stifling innovation in one of Ghana’s most vibrant economic sectors. The organization believes removing this barrier will increase product variety and create downward pressure on prices, directly benefiting Ghanaian consumers.

The reform faces strong resistance from the Ghana Union of Traders Association, which maintains that retail should remain exclusively for Ghanaians. GUTA argues that protecting small traders is essential for preserving livelihoods in the informal market economy.

However, IMANI contends this protectionist approach ignores fundamental changes in Ghana’s retail landscape. Rising middle-class incomes, a tech-savvy younger population, and the explosive growth of organized retail and e-commerce are reshaping how Ghanaians shop and consume goods.

Global retail trends support IMANI’s position. Online sales represented 20.1 percent of total retail sales worldwide in 2024, highlighting the digital transformation sweeping through markets across Africa and beyond. Ghana’s retail sector is already shifting from traditional open-air markets toward digital platforms and modern shopping centers.

The think tank believes foreign investment could accelerate this evolution by bringing innovation, operational efficiency, and fresh capital when Ghana needs economic growth most. While acknowledging the need for proper regulation, particularly in online transactions and consumer protection, IMANI emphasizes that long-term competitiveness requires a more open investment environment.

If implemented, Ghana would become only the second West African nation after Nigeria to eliminate capital barriers for foreign retailers. This positioning could provide significant advantages in attracting foreign direct investment to the retail sector.

The debate reflects broader tensions between protecting traditional economic structures and embracing global integration. Mahama’s reform signals recognition that Ghana’s economic future may depend more on competitive markets than protective barriers.