Policy Expert Slams ‘Lenient’ Fines for Election Violence

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe has condemned the sentencing of eight men convicted for violent attacks during the Ablekuma North by-election, calling the GH¢6,000 fines insufficient to deter future electoral violence.

The Accra Circuit Court sentenced the convicts on August 29 after they pleaded guilty to assault charges stemming from disturbances at the Methodist Church Polling Station. Each defendant received 500 penalty units or faces 24 months imprisonment in default.

Cudjoe expressed dissatisfaction with the punishment during a Channel One interview, arguing that stronger deterrence was needed. “I think they should have been punished a lot more so that people are deterred from getting involved in acts of violence and electoral hooliganism,” he stated.

The convicted men include Mohammed Abubakari, Tijani Mahmudu, Prince Dzakpasu, Anas Mohammed, Mohammed Hamda, Darko Otibu Samuel, Musah Muntari, and Ali Saeed, known as “Bomba.” Their attack was captured on video that subsequently went viral, leading to swift arrests and prosecution.

Victims of the assault included former Minister of State Hawa Mavis Koomson, NPP Deputy Organiser Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, and trader Majeed Mohammed Saana, all of whom were monitoring the election process. The attack occurred while they were carrying out legitimate electoral observation duties.

The policy analyst warned that lenient sentences risk emboldening political violence ahead of future elections. Ghana has experienced scattered incidents of electoral violence in recent years, raising concerns about democratic stability and voter safety.

By-elections often serve as testing grounds for political tensions, particularly in competitive constituencies where parties deploy aggressive campaign tactics. The Ablekuma North contest attracted significant attention due to its potential implications for broader political dynamics.

Cudjoe’s criticism reflects broader concerns among civil society groups about deterring electoral misconduct through appropriate punishment. Weak consequences for political violence could encourage similar incidents during major election cycles.

The case highlights ongoing challenges in balancing swift justice with effective deterrence in Ghana’s electoral system. Courts must weigh punishment severity against rehabilitation goals while sending clear messages about democratic conduct expectations.

Legal experts note that fines often fail to address the underlying political motivations behind electoral violence. Alternative approaches might include civic education requirements, community service, or temporary political participation bans for serious offenders.

The viral nature of the Methodist Church incident demonstrated how social media can accelerate accountability for electoral misconduct. Video evidence made prosecution straightforward, but questions remain about appropriate sentencing standards for political violence.