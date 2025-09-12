Policy Expert Challenges Mahama’s Galamsey Strategy

A prominent Ghanaian policy analyst has criticized President John Mahama’s recent comments on illegal mining, arguing they contradict campaign promises and risk international sanctions.

Dr Steve Manteaw, co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative, expressed concerns that Mahama’s media statements “do not keep faith with the National Democratic Congress’ electoral pledge” on combating galamsey, Ghana’s widespread illegal mining crisis.

Manteaw argues the president focuses excessively on economic benefits while downplaying environmental and social costs. The analyst questions whether Ghana’s reported $6 billion in small-scale gold exports justifies the environmental damage, food security threats, health implications, water scarcity, and remediation expenses.

The criticism emerges amid growing pressure on Mahama’s administration to tackle illegal mining operations that have devastated Ghana’s forests and water bodies. The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey recently criticized the President’s decision to withdraw police forces from anti-galamsey operations, arguing that law enforcement had shown progress in controlling the situation.

According to Manteaw, Ghana risks violating OECD guidelines on responsible mineral sourcing, potentially excluding the nation from mainstream international gold markets. He warns this approach “heightens the risk of money laundering and the financing of Serious Organised Crime.”

The policy expert suggests Ghana faces potential international sanctions without decisive action against illegal mining operations. His concerns reflect broader anxiety among environmental advocates and civil society organizations about the government’s commitment to addressing galamsey’s devastating impact.

Speaking at the May Day parade, President Mahama acknowledged the complexity of fighting galamsey, stating he “did not kid myself that when I come into office, I will win that fight in four months”. However, critics argue this realistic timeframe doesn’t excuse what they perceive as insufficient urgency.

Manteaw highlighted GoldBod’s blockchain technology initiative designed to track gold from mining sites to refineries, disrupting illegal gold markets. He argues the president should emphasize these technological solutions rather than appearing to concede defeat in the anti-galamsey campaign.

The Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative co-chair maintains that combating illegal mining requires multifaceted approaches beyond traditional enforcement methods. He advocates for comprehensive strategies combining technology, regulation, and community engagement.

Recent government measures include new excavator import permits and statements that “indiscriminate environmental degradation, water pollution, and displacement of communities resulting from illegal mining will no longer be tolerated”, though implementation remains controversial.

The debate reflects deeper tensions between economic imperatives and environmental protection in Ghana’s mining sector. With gold prices at historic highs, illegal mining operations have intensified, creating complex challenges for policymakers balancing immediate revenue needs against long-term sustainability.

Environmental groups continue pressing for stronger action, citing irreversible damage to water bodies and agricultural land. The disagreement between Manteaw and presidential messaging signals potential friction between civil society expectations and government strategy.

As Ghana positions itself as a responsible mining jurisdiction, the international community watches closely. Success in balancing legitimate mining interests with environmental protection will significantly impact Ghana’s global reputation and access to international markets.

The controversy underscores broader questions about political will, resource allocation, and enforcement capacity in Ghana’s ongoing struggle against one of its most persistent environmental and economic challenges.