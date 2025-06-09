Policy Expert Calls for Media, Curriculum Reform to Strengthen Ghanaian Identity

Culture policy expert Fio Richardson Commey has urged reforms in Ghana’s media and educational curriculum to cultivate a stronger national identity, stating both sectors fail to foster patriotism.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on 9 June, Commey criticised the absence of comprehensive policies or media strategies dedicated to building national consciousness.

“After Nkrumah was overthrown, the media lost its nation-building agenda. Today, we are more interested in insults and trends than in shaping minds,” Commey stated. He challenged Ghana’s creative industries, asking, “What is the Ghanaian film industry doing about patriotism? What are we projecting in our music, our stories?”

Commey further argued that the educational curriculum delays introducing children to national heroes and local legends. “Before learning about Yaa Asantewaa, a child should know about heroes from their own community. These people should not be hidden in elective subjects studied only in SHS or university,” he noted.

He praised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s cultural revitalisation efforts, citing recent royal funeral rites as examples of heritage engagement. “This deep sense of place, fostered through culture, is bringing youth closer to who they are. And that’s something to celebrate,” Commey added.

The expert also commended increased youth participation in governance under the current administration but called for broader inclusion. “If you want patriotism, involve youth. Let them create ideas, shape policy, and define their future. Otherwise, they’ll disengage mentally or physically,” he concluded.

These proposals emerge amid Ghana’s ongoing national dialogue on cultural preservation and citizenship education reforms.