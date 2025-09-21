Policy Analyst Slams NDC Succession Talks Over Performance Focus

A vice president of Imani Africa and policy analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong, has condemned emerging succession discussions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), warning that premature 2028 election positioning threatens the party’s ability to deliver on critical manifesto promises.

The criticism comes as multiple NDC figures have begun positioning themselves for the 2028 elections, with party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s recent “thank-you tour” across 16 constituencies in the Eastern Region spurring campaign rumors, despite official claims that the September 17-19 tour was merely an appreciation effort.

Dr. Acheampong expressed concern that barely nine months after President John Dramani Mahama took office, party members are already scrambling over potential succession arrangements. His intervention follows similar warnings from Asiedu Nketiah himself, who has urged party appointees to focus on government success rather than presidential ambitions.

The policy analyst emphasized that the administration’s focus should remain on delivering tangible outcomes on major campaign promises, including addressing illegal mining, implementing the 24-Hour Economy policy, and executing the Big Push initiative. “The focus should be delivering tangible outcome-driven gains on the big manifesto promises like fixing galamsey, 24HE, Big Push, etc.—not succession talk. Any candidate that doesn’t get this hasn’t learnt from the 2016 and 2024 elections. Less politics, more performance,” he stated in a Facebook post.

The timing of Dr. Acheampong’s criticism appears particularly relevant given that the Mahama administration only launched its flagship 24-Hour Economy policy on July 2, 2025, representing movement from campaign slogan to actual strategy implementation just months into the presidency.

Speculation about potential NDC successors has already identified several prominent figures, including Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Haruna Iddrisu, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and Hon. Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, demonstrating the breadth of early positioning within the party.

The succession discussions occur against a backdrop of political pressure, with former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suggesting that the NDC’s supposed failures are paving the way for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reclaim power in 2028, adding external urgency to performance expectations.

Dr. Acheampong’s “No delivery, no victory” message reflects broader concerns about the political cycle’s impact on governance effectiveness. His reference to lessons from the 2016 and 2024 elections suggests that parties focusing on internal positioning rather than performance risk electoral consequences.

The 24-Hour Economy policy, which forms a major part of the Mahama administration’s economic development agenda and is expected to create jobs, draw investment, and make Ghana more competitive globally, represents the type of substantive policy implementation Dr. Acheampong advocates prioritizing over succession planning.

Party Chairman Asiedu Nketiah has acknowledged the prematurity of 2028 campaigning, telling potential aspirants that succession discussions are premature, suggesting internal recognition of the concerns raised by external analysts like Dr. Acheampong.

The policy analyst’s intervention highlights tensions between political ambition and governance effectiveness that could define the NDC’s approach during Mahama’s second presidency. His emphasis on outcome-driven performance aligns with public expectations for tangible results on pressing national challenges.

Analysis suggests that early succession positioning could undermine the administration’s reform agenda, particularly on complex issues like illegal mining where sustained focus and political capital are essential for meaningful progress beyond traditional political cycles.

The warning resonates with broader democratic governance challenges where electoral considerations can overshadow policy implementation, potentially creating cycles where parties struggle to deliver on promises while simultaneously preparing for future campaigns.

Dr. Acheampong’s call for less politics and more performance reflects expert consensus that Ghana’s development challenges require sustained institutional focus rather than perpetual campaign mode, emphasizing delivery over political maneuvering as the pathway to electoral success.

The criticism underscores expectations that the Mahama administration must demonstrate concrete progress on signature initiatives like galamsey elimination and economic transformation before party members engage in succession discussions that could distract from governance priorities.

His Facebook post’s hashtags including “ManifestoToResults” and “Accountability” signal broader themes about translating campaign promises into measurable outcomes, positioning performance delivery as the most viable strategy for maintaining electoral competitiveness in 2028.