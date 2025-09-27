Policy Analyst Slams Government Over US Visa “Pittance” Deal

A prominent policy think tank leader has sharply criticized Ghana’s celebration of restored US visa privileges, arguing the government should have negotiated for tariff reductions instead of what he calls “visa pittance.”

Franklin Cudjoe, founding president of IMANI Africa, questioned whether the reversal of American visa restrictions represents adequate compensation for Ghana’s agreement to accept deportees from West African countries through the United States.

His criticism came within hours of Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s announcement that the United States had reversed visa restrictions imposed on Ghana, restoring five-year multiple entry visas and enhanced consular privileges.

The visa restrictions, introduced in July 2025, had limited Ghanaians to three-month single-entry visas, with US officials citing concerns about visa overstays, particularly among students. The reversal followed months of diplomatic engagement between Accra and Washington, culminating in meetings between Ablakwa and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

However, Cudjoe believes Ghana missed a crucial opportunity for more substantial economic gains. In a Facebook post directed at the Foreign Minister, he expressed disappointment that the achievement was being celebrated publicly.

“Frankly, my brother Honourable Okudzeto, I wish this had not been posted and celebrated. We had this already,” Cudjoe wrote, referring to Ghana’s previous access to five-year US visas before the July restrictions.

The IMANI Africa president argued that Ghana’s negotiating position was stronger than officials realized, particularly given what he described as President John Mahama’s “daring, audaciously great speech on Gaza” and former President Donald Trump’s reputation as someone who “makes deals on almost everything.”

Instead of visa restoration, Cudjoe suggested Ghana should have pressed for reduction of the 15 percent tariff that the US imposes on certain Ghanaian exports. He believes this would have delivered more tangible economic benefits than returning to previously enjoyed visa privileges.

“Is this all we got from taking in our deportee West African neighbours?” Cudjoe asked, suggesting Ghana’s cooperation on accepting deportees should have commanded greater concessions.

The policy analyst’s criticism reflects broader concerns about whether Ghana maximizes benefits from its international agreements. His reference to deportees relates to Ghana’s role as a transit and final destination for individuals removed from the United States, including nationals from other West African countries.

Cudjoe’s track record includes consistent criticism of successive governments’ economic management. Earlier this year, he described former President Akufo-Addo as “the worst terrible leader since 1844” following statements about presidential legacies. More recently, he defended the current NDC government against utility tariff criticism while blaming previous NPP policies for current economic challenges.

The timing of his criticism is significant, coming as Ghana navigates complex relationships with international partners while implementing domestic economic reforms. The country recently completed its fourth review under a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, with authorities adopting measures to achieve fiscal targets.

Cudjoe’s argument that Ghana “had this already” refers to the country’s historical access to long-term US visas before the July restrictions. This context suggests he views the restoration not as a victory but as a return to normal relations that should have been maintained without concessions.

The 15 percent tariff he mentions represents a significant barrier to Ghana’s export competitiveness in the American market. Reducing these tariffs could boost sectors like cocoa processing, textiles, and manufactured goods, potentially creating jobs and generating foreign exchange earnings.

However, supporters of the diplomatic achievement argue that visa access directly affects thousands of Ghanaians who travel to the US for business, education, and family reasons. The restrictions had created uncertainty and additional costs for travelers, making restoration valuable beyond economic calculations.

Foreign Minister Ablakwa had described the development as a “big win for Ghana,” emphasizing that months of diplomatic negotiations led to the successful outcome. He concluded his announcement with optimism about Ghana-US relations taking “a healthier and stronger” turn.

The broader context includes Ghana’s complex role in regional migration patterns and US immigration enforcement. The country serves as both origin and destination for migrants, creating diplomatic complexities that require careful navigation.

Cudjoe’s criticism also touches on government communication strategy. His suggestion that the achievement “should not be posted and celebrated” reflects concerns about how officials present diplomatic outcomes to the public.

The debate highlights differing perspectives on diplomatic success. While government officials emphasize restored privileges and relationship improvements, critics like Cudjoe focus on missed opportunities for deeper economic concessions.

Ghana’s experience with US visa policies has fluctuated over the years, with periods of enhanced access alternating with restrictions based on compliance and security concerns. The July 2025 restrictions represented a temporary setback that required diplomatic intervention to resolve.

Looking ahead, Cudjoe’s criticism may influence how future negotiations are approached. His call for more substantial economic benefits reflects growing expectations that Ghana’s international agreements should deliver measurable improvements to citizens’ economic circumstances.

The IMANI Africa president’s intervention demonstrates how civil society organizations monitor and critique government diplomatic efforts. His detailed knowledge of trade issues and previous visa arrangements positions him as an informed critic of foreign policy outcomes.

As Ghana continues rebuilding relationships with key international partners, the balance between diplomatic achievements and economic gains remains a central challenge. Cudjoe’s criticism suggests this balance requires more careful consideration in future negotiations.