Policy Analyst Praises Mahama Following Presidential Media Encounter

Prominent Ghanaian policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw has expressed confidence in President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership following the president’s comprehensive media encounter on Wednesday, describing the session as reassuring for Ghana’s future direction.

In a Facebook post after the president’s encounter, Manteaw wrote: “Expectations are high, but we trust you to deliver. Thanks for the reassurance.” The endorsement comes from one of Ghana’s respected policy voices and co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative.

President Mahama addressed Ghana’s media on September 10, 2025, covering critical economic issues, security matters, and the government’s approach to combating illegal mining activities known locally as galamsey.

The presidential media encounter marked Mahama’s first major press engagement since returning to office in January 2025. The session addressed mounting public expectations and provided clarity on key policy directions for his administration.

Dr. Manteaw acknowledged that public expectations for the current government remain exceptionally high, reflecting widespread hopes for economic recovery and effective governance. However, he expressed optimism about the administration’s capacity to deliver meaningful results for Ghanaians.

On the contentious issue of illegal mining, President Mahama indicated that declaring a state of emergency should be the last resort, emphasizing that several alternative measures remain available in the fight against galamsey. This position has drawn both support and criticism from various stakeholders.

The president also revealed that his administration has not issued a single license for mining in forest reserves since taking office, signaling a hardline stance on environmental protection. This disclosure came amid growing pressure from civil society groups and religious leaders calling for emergency measures.

The media encounter also featured updates on Ghana’s security situation, with the president outlining steps his government has taken to ensure public safety. These briefings come as Ghana faces various security challenges across different regions.

Manteaw’s public endorsement carries significant weight given his established reputation as an independent policy analyst who has previously offered both praise and criticism of various administrations. His involvement with the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative positions him as a credible voice on governance and transparency issues.

The policy analyst’s comments reflect broader sentiment among some observers who view the media encounter as a positive step toward transparent governance. The session demonstrated the president’s willingness to engage directly with challenging questions from journalists.

Earlier this year, Dr. Manteaw had expressed confidence in President Mahama’s initial appointments, suggesting that Ghana would end up with a solid team. His latest comments suggest continued optimism about the administration’s trajectory.

The presidential media encounter format represents part of Mahama’s commitment to regular public communication and accountability. The session addressed various sectors of Ghana’s economy and provided insights into government priorities for the remainder of the year.

Public reaction to the media encounter has been mixed, with supporters praising the president’s transparency while critics argue that concrete actions matter more than reassuring words. The encounter comes amid ongoing economic challenges and rising public expectations for swift policy implementation.

Industry observers note that regular presidential media engagements could help build public confidence and provide clarity on government policies. The format allows for direct questioning and immediate responses on pressing national issues.

The galamsey discussion particularly resonated with many Ghanaians, as illegal mining continues to devastate water bodies and forest reserves across the country. President Mahama has previously described the surge in illegal mining as a national emergency, though he maintains reservations about declaring an official state of emergency.

Dr. Manteaw’s endorsement adds to voices supporting the president’s measured approach to complex national challenges. The policy analyst’s track record of objective analysis lends credibility to his assessment of the administration’s early performance.

The media encounter’s impact on public perception will likely be measured through subsequent policy implementations and the government’s ability to address the various issues raised during the session. Public expectations remain high for translating presidential assurances into tangible improvements in governance and economic management.