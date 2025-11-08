Policy Analyst Demands Justice for Burned Child Case

A policy analyst has urged the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection to ensure a suspect faces full legal consequences for allegedly burning a seven-year-old girl’s private parts.

Mr. Aldallah Musah Alhassan from the New Ghana Social Justice Forum called for authorities to prosecute Aysha Zakaria to the fullest extent of the law following the alleged assault. He praised the Nima Division of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) for swiftly arresting the suspect, describing the action as exemplary policing that protects vulnerable children.

Mr. Alhassan expressed concern that perpetrators of such crimes in many Zongo communities often escape punishment through appeals for religious forgiveness. He noted that the common refrain “let’s forgive, it is the will of God” allows criminals to avoid accountability. Many individuals who belong behind bars walk free because of such attitudes, he warned.

The policy analyst emphasized the urgent need for child rights promotion and community education to prevent further abuse and exploitation. He appealed to media organizations to intensify advocacy campaigns against rising domestic violence cases nationwide.

Mr. Alhassan called on government to eliminate high medical costs associated with treating victims of violent abuse. The financial burden discourages many victims and their families from seeking justice, he explained. He argued that economic barriers should not determine whether victims receive proper care and legal recourse.

He proposed establishing a dedicated Victims Support Unit where abused persons can report incidents and access legal, psychological, and financial assistance. Many victims struggle to navigate law enforcement interactions due to poor communication and insufficient funds to work through bureaucratic systems, Mr. Alhassan observed.

The state must protect vulnerable citizens and guarantee every victim can access justice and rehabilitation, he stressed. Justice cannot depend on financial capacity, and authorities bear responsibility for ensuring equal access to legal protections regardless of economic status.

Mr. Alhassan’s statement reflects growing concerns about child protection mechanisms in Ghana and calls for systemic reforms to support abuse victims. The case highlights ongoing debates about balancing cultural practices with legal accountability in addressing crimes against children.